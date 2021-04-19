This past weekend, Fairbanksans could be seen wearing T-shirts and shorts, making it hard to believe that just over a week ago residents were bundled up to face record cold April temperatures. On Sunday, the temperature recorded at Fairbanks International Airport surpassed 60 degrees, a drastic change from last weekend’s nearly minus 30.
“The big story is the tremendous temperature change,” climatologist Rich Thoman said. Fairbanks experienced a 93 degree temperature difference over an eight-day span. While this is not the largest temperature change over an eight-day period, Thoman said it is extremely unusual for this time of year. In fact, it ties with a March 1992 record for the greatest difference outside of mid-winter.
The massive temperature swing was caused by the extremely cold air mass from the high Arctic that caused record-low temperatures last weekend. That air mass moved away and was followed by a high pressure system; this time of year, that’s a warm pattern, Thoman explained. He added that temperatures would have been even warmer had it not been for the unusually large amount of snow still on the ground.
“The snow did have an influence,” he said.
Thoman said there were no temperature records set in the Fairbanks area this past weekend, although Sunday came close. A high of 64 was recorded at the Fairbanks airport, which would have set a record if it had occurred on Saturday.
Statewide, though, there were several high temperature records. Juneau had its first 70 degree day this season, which is the earliest Alaska’s capital has reached 70 degrees by a week. Perhaps even more notable, Klawock recorded a high of 75 degrees on Saturday. April 17 is the earliest that anywhere in the state has ever reached 75 degrees.
