Pledging to make Alaska a leader in energy independence, Gov. Mike Dunleavy has announced the Alaska Energy Independence Act for catalyzing the state’s clean energy market through private sector partnerships and initial public funding.
The legislation — introduced in the state House and Senate — would create the Alaska Energy Independence Fund to facilitate the financing of sustainable energy development projects through the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA).
The proposal includes an initial fund capitalization of $10 million that will leverage and attract private sector investment, according to a prepared statement by the governor’s office.
"The initial fund capitalization of $10 million is requested from the state’s general fund. It is designed as a separate, distinctive entity in order to gain access to federal appropriations as they become available," said Lauren Giliam, deputy press secretary for Dunleavy.
The program would be set up separately from other AIDEA-managed funds. Designed to be self-sufficient, the fund would grow through its loan portfolio.
“For every dollar that the Alaska Independence Fund allocates, we are going to be partnering up with a targeted $6 to $8 of private sector capital,” said Morgan Neff, chief investment officer for the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority.
The legislation follows a bill introduced in Congress that creates a $100 billion fund to help capitalize clean energy projects and infrastructure nationwide. Alaska U.S. Rep. Don Young is a co-sponsor of that bill. If the federal bill passes, it could send up to $130 million to Alaska.
“We want to make sure we have the ability to receive those [federal] appropriations in the future,” Neff said. “Private capital markets — banks within Alaska as well as philanthropic capital — are a necessary partner to the future of the Alaska Energy Independence Fund.”
Neff noted the high cost of energy consumption in Alaska for households and businesses.
“The amount of money spent per capita on energy consumption makes Alaska third highest in the nation, which is $8,060 on an individual basis, or nearly twice the national average,” Neff said.
Under the legislation, the Alaska Energy Independence Program would allow for the authority to make loans and provide other forms of financing for “sustainable energy development in the state.”
"This bill and this concept is something all Alaskans can get behind, because the focus is cheap, reliable energy opportunities that can benefit all Alaskans on both a micro- and macro-level,” Dunleavy said. “With the state’s abundance of renewable fuel sources like water, wind and solar, Alaska is poised to be a leader in energy independence for its citizens.”
The governor would establish an oversight committee and appoint four members of the public in the areas of:
• Finance,
• Marketing of financial products,
• Construction science and efficiencies,
• Renewable energy, electric transportation and other sustainable energy development.
The governor or a leader designated by the governor would sit on the committee. The legislation would take effect Jan. 1, 2022.
Sustainable energy would cover renewable energy generation from “sources that are continually replenished by nature, such as the sun, wind, water and biological processes.”
The program would span making buildings more energy efficient; supporting industrial decarbonization; facilitating clean transportation through electric, hydrogen, hybrid and zero-emission vehicles; and emphasizing clean energy storage through microgrids and smart-grid applications.
Last week, Dunleavy was at the ribbon-cutting in Anchorage for the first battery-powered electric bus to be used by a public transit agency in Alaska.
“Our state has the minerals needed to provide EV manufacturers a safe, clean and domestic supply of batteries,” Dunleavy said on his Facebook page. “By working together we can create opportunity and jobs while leading America into the coming energy revolution.”
The governor’s legislation also would support greenhouse emissions reduction through reforestation and regenerative agriculture, which comprise farming techniques that help to reduce greenhouse gases.
The legislation will be heard this week in the House Energy and Senate Labor and Commerce committees.
The bill is supported by REAP, a nonprofit coalition of 60 energy stakeholders that include Alaska electric utilities, clean energy developers, local governments and educational institutions, among others.
