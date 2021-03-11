Gov. Mike Dunleavy hastily withdrew a controversial executive order to divide the Department of Health and Social Services into two new organizations, hours before the Senate Finance Committee was scheduled to review it.
Dunleavy’s decision Thursday not to break up the $3.5 billion department follows questions by lawmakers over the legality of the split.
The Alaska Native Health Board also had raised concerns about a lack of advance notice on impacted tribal individuals and communities.
The Senate Finance Committee was preparing to review the plan and hear testimony Thursday, when Dunleavy “informed the Senate he has withdrawn Executive Order 119,” according to Sen. Tom Begich, an Anchorage Democrat.
“Many of us recognize the need to reorganize the Department, but it should be done in a deliberative and thoughtful manner,” Begich wrote in a prepared statement. “I look forward to working with the governor on this effort.”
When the governor's office was asked to comment on the abrupt decision and why Dunleavy had made no formal announcement, Jeff Turner, Dunleavy's spokesman said in an email to the News-Miner that he had notified presiding officers in the House and Senate Thursday.
Turner wrote that "technical issues that merit revision" are behind the decision for the withdrawal. He indicated that Dunleavy plans to resubmit the executive order for "legislative review as soon as possible."
At issue was Dunleavy’s executive order to divide the Department of Health and Social Services, known as DHSS, into a pair of departments, each with a commissioner and a budget. The governor’s office had argued that two smaller departments would operate more effectively and with greater efficiency over finances.
The Department of Health would have focused on public health and management of Medicaid. The Department of Family and Community Services would have focused on the welfare system and agencies that support it.
The Alaska Legislature had the authority to overturn Executive Order 119 by a majority of members in a joint session. Otherwise, the executive order would have gone into effect at an assigned date, designated by the governor. Lawmakers, however, had questioned whether Dunleavy’s order followed the law; they had sought and received legal opinions on the order.
“Some sections of the [governor’s] executive order impermissibly make substantive changes to existing law,” legislative counsel Andrew Dunmire wrote in a memo to Sen. Bill Wielechowski, an Anchorage Democrat.
While the state Constitution granted Dunleavy the authority to reorganize departments, the governor “may not delete or add functions or make other substantive changes,” Dunmire wrote. Dunmire also asserted that the governor’s executive order had “multiple errors and technical issues.”
The new organizations would have been called the Department of Health and the Department of Family and Community Services. The departments would have shared some responsibilities.
“Alaska DHSS is one of the last mega-agencies in the nation,” DHSS Commissioner Adam Crum had stated, when the executive order was introduced in February. He said that two smaller departments would improve oversight and finances.
But the Alaska Native Health Board raised concerns that tribal communities were not consulted in advance and had been given few details on the impacts. The board said that Dunleavy did not reach out to or solicit feedback from tribal communities or tribal governments before announcing the plan.
The Alaska Native Health Board is the primary advocacy group on health issues for tribal communities and individuals in Alaska
“The gravity of the decision to split the Department cannot be understated,” wrote Andrew Jimmie, who chairs the Alaska Native Health Board, in a letter to Crum. “The change will have real impacts for the people we serve and our communities as a whole.”
