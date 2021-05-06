Dunleavy announces land allotments for Native Vietnam War veterans

Alaska Native Vietnam War veterans will be eligible for land allotments from the state under a plan announced Wednesday by Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Describing it as a “moral imperative,” Dunleavy’s proposal would amend the governor’s state lands legislation “to fix an injustice by the federal government,” according to the govenor’s office.
The proposal “offers the chance to fulfill federally promised land allotment with state land near traditional lands,” the governor’s office said.
“We are going to take it upon ourselves to right a wrong that the federal government should have dealt with a long time ago,” Dunleavy said in a press conference Wednesday attended by several Native Vietnam War veterans.
Nearly 2,000 veterans or their next of kin are eligible for a land allotment, according to the governor’s office.
The amendment would allow Alaska Native people who are Vietnam War veterans and/or immediate family to receive land or exchange land they already have that “is way out of their home area,” Dunleavy said.
Dunleavy’s proposal would allow veterans to receive their promised federal allotment and exchange for state land closer to their home.
Under the 1906 Alaska Native Allotment Act, Alaska Native Americans were promised “vacant, unappropriated, and unreserved non-mineral” land of up to 160 acres, if they could live on or continuously use the land for five years. The restrictions kept many Alaska Native people from applying until the 1960s, as young men were serving in the Vietnam War. After passage of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act in 1971, the program ended before many of the 3,000 Alaska Native veterans returned home from war, according to the governor’s office.
“We experienced a lot of trauma over there,” said George Bennett of Sitka, an Alaska Native veteran who served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
“We were dealing with so many demons when we returned,” Bennett said at the press conference. “We were just trying to survive another war going on inside ourselves ...
“It was our responsibility to make ourselves whole again,” said Bennett, who today serves as a veterans’ advocate.
In 2019, Alaska Native Vietnam-era veterans were allowed to apply, but choices were limited to allotments hundreds of miles from their homes. The governor’s legislation seeks to facilitate land allotments closer to the veterans’ homes.
“Alaska Native people are tied to the land. As time goes on, parts of your culture fades away. What doesn’t change or fade away is your soul tied to the land,” said Rep. Josiah Aullaqsruaq Patkotak from Utqiagvik, who attended the press conference.
“I am looking forward to working with the Legislature to right a wrong and fill a gap that was left unfilled,” he said.
Alaska state Sen. Click Bishop, who spoke in support of the bill, noted at the press conference that Alaska Natives serve in the U.S. military at a higher rate than any other demographic.
Bishop said that “over 90 percent of Alaska Native service members” in the Vietnam War were volunteers. He said that it is “time for the state to step in” to help the veterans, who are aging.
“A promise made must be kept,” Bishop said.
'Deserving Alaska Heroes'
“What the governor and the state of Alaska are proposing today to actually help Alaska Native Vietnam-era veterans stands in stark contrast to the Biden administration’s shameful recent decisions to hurt these deserving Alaska heroes,” U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan said, in support of the legislation.
“Interior Secretary Haaland’s recent decision takes 28 million acres of federal land off the table for the veterans to choose from by imposing a two-year stay in publishing several previously-approved public land orders in Alaska,” said Sullivan, who spoke remotely at the press conference.
Congress passed the Alaska Native Vietnam Veteran Allotment Act in 1998, allowing 255 Alaska Native Vietnam veterans to apply for 160 acres of land, according to the governor’s office.
In 2019, President Trump signed the John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act, which allowed any Alaska Native Vietnam Veteran who served from Aug. 5, 1964, through Dec. 31, 1971, to apply if they had not already received an allotment.
“It wasn’t a perfect bill. But it did include heirs of family members. We started to move forward with the implementation of this by the Trump administration,” Sullivan said.
“I was shocked when I learned the Department of Interior” was going to “delay these land transfers for two more years,” Sullivan said.
On April 16, the Biden administration delayed the release of 28 million acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land in Alaska for two years, “leaving only 1.5 million acres of mostly unusable and undesirable land open for selection for qualified applicants,” according to the press release from the governor’s office.
“The feds are clearly once again in the mode where they don’t want to help these heroes,” said Sullivan, addressing the veterans. “Help is on the way. Your service will be recognized and honored the way it should be.”
Contact political reporter Linda F. Hersey at 459-7575 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMpolitics.