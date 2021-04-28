The Dean of the U.S. House is not done. Far from it.
Rep. Don Young announced Wednesday that he will seek a record 26th term as Alaska’s representative in the U.S. House.
“Alaska needs a strong voice in Congress now more than ever,” said Young, whose campaign office included a photo of the Congressman with his wife, Anne, as he filed papers for re-election.
At 87, Young is the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. Congress. He holds the title of Dean of the House, a designation for the longest-serving representative.
Young also has a GOP primary challenger in Texas.
Randy Purham, who formerly lived in Anchorage, is a retired military veteran. He is a self-described capital-C conservative who lives in Texas but says he will move back to Alaska by the end of the year.
“Congressman Don Young has been in office since 1973 and by many accounts, to include my own, has done a wonderful job and is a great congressman,” Purham said on his campaign website. “However, there are shortcomings and gaps I want to fill.”
According to the Federal Election Commission, Purham's campaign committee lists $140 in total receipts in fundraising from January through March.
Alaskans for Don Young's campaign committee lists $129,481 in total receipts for the same period.
Young filed a declaration of candidacy on Tuesday with the Alaska Division of Elections. No other candidate has filed for the House seat.
Young warned that “this is not the time to take risks” on a challenger who lacks experience in elective office.
“With attacks coming at our state on all fronts, Alaska needs a proven leader to stand up and fight for the people of our great state,” Young said in a prepared statement.
“My motivation to serve is the same as it was when I first ran for Congress: I will fight for you, I will fight for our children and grandchildren, I will fight to make Alaska and our nation a better place and to secure a prosperous future.”
Young serves as the senior member of the Transportation and Natural Resources committees. He is the GOP leader of the Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States.
“Whether it is constructing the trans-Alaska pipeline, strengthening the fishing industry, obtaining funding for Alaska’s infrastructure, or working together to protect Alaska Native subsistence rights and culture, I have proven how to get big things done,” Young said.
