Fire management staff at Denali National Park and Preserve is planning to burn a debris pile starting Tuesday through April 23, if weather conditions allow. The pile, approximately 40 feet, by 40 feet, by 30 feet, is located near the park adminstration camp and southwest of the airstrip and Riley Creek Campground.
It consists of trees and brush cut during a project to reduce wildfire fuels last summer. National Park Service Fire Management staff will be on-site to monitor the fire. Smoke is expected to be visible in the surrounding area, from the Parks Highway and from aircraft during this time. The pile is expected to burn for three to four days.
Park information is available on the web at nps.gov/dena or by calling 907-683-9532, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.