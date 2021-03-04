ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M. on Thursday moved a step closer to taking a spot in the president's inner circle.
She was favorably recommended to be the next secretary of the interior by the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, and her historic nomination will now be voted on by the entire senate.
The committee voted 11-9 in support of Haaland, who is set to become the first Native American Cabinet secretary. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, joined Democrats during the vote on Thursday morning. She was the only Republican on the committee to vote for Haaland.
"I have decided to support this nomination today, to support the first Native American who will hold this position, with the expectation that Rep. Haaland will be true to her word," Murkowski said. "Not just on issues related to Native peoples but also responsible resource development."
In a release from her office, Murkowski said, "So I struggled with this vote. How to reconcile a historic nomination with my concerns about an individual’s — and an administration’s — conception of what Alaska’s future should be."
Murkowski was the second Republican this week to come out in support of Haaland. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, also publicly said she would vote to confirm Haaland.
That support puts Haaland on the brink of shattering another glass ceiling. She previously broke a barrier when her and Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kansas, in 2018 became the first Native American women elected to Congress.
"My life experiences give me hope for the future. If an Indigenous woman from humble beginnings can be confirmed as Secretary of the Interior, our country and its promise still holds true for everyone," Haaland tweeted after the vote.
Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond who studies nominations, said that Haaland's ability to gain some Republican support has put her on the cusp of confirmation.
Last month, Haaland was introduced in the Senate committee by Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, who spoke about Haaland's willingness to reach across the aisle on certain issues. Haaland also touted her bipartisan work during her confirmation hearing, during which she said oil and gas would be part of the country's energy portfolio for years to come.
"I think she's going to be confirmed and have some GOP votes," Tobias said. "I think Murkowski saying what she did, and her vote today, maybe some other Republicans will feel like they can vote for Haaland. Maybe it will 55-45 or even stronger."
Haaland's nomination has been met with some opposition.
Fossil fuel industry advocates have spoken against her. Last month, the Senate committee questioned Haaland for hours over the course of two days. Several Republicans raised concerns about stances Haaland took as a congresswoman, such as her co-sponsorship of the Green New Deal and public opposition to fracking.
"I, along with other Western senators, have consistently opposed nominees who hold such radical views," said Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, who called Haaland's views "extreme" and voted against her nomination. "Rep. Haaland's positions are squarely at odds with the mission of the Department of the Interior and outside of the mainstream."
The committee chair, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, said he, too, had concerns about Haaland's prior statements concerning the fossil fuel industry. But Manchin said Haaland addressed those concerns during her hearing.
President Biden "is also trying to assemble a cabinet that reflects the rich diversity of our nation. One that looks like America," Manchin said. "Two hundred and thirty years after Washington called his first cabinet meeting, it is long passed time to give a Native American women a seat at the table."
Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., during the committee meeting expressed disappointment in his Republican colleagues who described Haaland's views extreme and radical. Heinrich pointed out that Haaland is his representative in the House, and that she keeps and an open mind on issues.
"I voted for two interior nominees whose views may have been considered quite radical by many of my constituents. I never used those terms. Because we have to get a lot of work done on this committee," he said. "She has always shown an ability to work with people with very different views."