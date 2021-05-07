Alaska Supreme Court Justice Daniel E. Winfree of Fairbanks has been selected as the next chief justice of the state’s highest court, a position he will assume on July 1, the Alaska Court System announced.
Winfree, 68, will be the first Alaskan-born chief justice and the second chief justice from Fairbanks. He will replace Chief Justice Joel H. Bolger, whose term ends June 30.
Winfree has served on the Alaska Supreme Court since 2008. As chief justice, he will preside over arguments and conferences of the Alaska Supreme Court, appoint presiding judges for all judicial districts and chair the Alaska Judicial Council.
The grandson of Yukon and Alaska gold rushers, Winfree was born in Fairbanks in 1953, when Alaska was a territory.
Winfree is a graduate of Lathrop High School in Fairbanks. He is a former truck driver and warehouse worker in pipeline construction camps and at Prudhoe Bay, on the trans-Alaska pipeline.
Winfree was admitted to the Alaska Bar in 1982 after earning his law degree and an MBA from the University of California Berkeley. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Oregon.
Winfree has lived most of his life in Fairbanks.
He spent 25 years in private practice in Fairbanks, Valdez and Anchorage. In 2006, he was named general counsel and executive director of the Greater Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation.
He is married to Cathleen Ringstad Winfree. Like her husband, Cathleen Winfree is a Fairbanks-born, third-generation Alaskan. They have two adult children.
Justice Winfree’s career includes leadership roles in the Alaska Bar Association, where he served nine years on the Board of Governors and as its president from 1994-1995.
After his final term on the Board of Governors, he joined the Board of Trustees of the Alaska Bar Foundation and served as its president.
On the Supreme Court, he chairs the Code of Judicial Conduct Rules Committee and Appellate Rules Committee.
As the new chief justice, he will serve a three-year term as the administrative head of Alaska’s judicial branch of government.
The Alaska Chief Justice may serve more than one term but may not serve consecutive terms, according to the Alaska Court System, which posted the announcement on Facebook Thursday.
Contact political reporter Linda F. Hersey at 459-7575 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMpolitics.