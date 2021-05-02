A cyberattack has shut down most of the online Alaska Court System (ACS).
A cybersecurity company is working to remove malware from its servers, secure the website and prevent further breaches.
The website for the court system is disconnected temporarily as the cyberattack is assessed and work is done to fix the problem, according to a statement from the Alaska Court System.
People cannot look up case information online via CourtView.
“At this time, the court system does not believe any confidential court documents or employee information has been compromised, but will promptly notify any affected individuals if that occurs,” according to the statement issued May 1.
No customer credit card information was “compromised,” according to the release.
Phones are working, and people can access online forms, according to a post on the Facebook page of the Alaska Court System. The post also states:
“Emergency hearings and essential proceedings will occur including: arraignments, domestic violence hearings, Child in Need of Aid emergency hearings, bail hearings, mental health commitment hearings, emergency guardianship proceedings, and search warrant requests.”
Until further notice the public will not be able to:
• Send email to any court email addresses, including filing documents by email;
• Receive email from court email addresses;
• Conduct eFiling through TrueFiling;
• Participate by Zoom in hearings or meetings;
• Participate in hearings by video from jail facilities that use Polycom systems;
• Make online payments for bail or filing fees; and
• Send citations through TRACS.
