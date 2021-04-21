Royal Caribbean Group Chairman Richard Fain expressed optimism this week for a summer cruise ship season, saying the “pace of progress has accelerated” for big cruise ships to resume voyages in 2021.
“Our dialogue with the CDC has improved significantly,” Fain said.
The CDC is taking a “fresh look at the state of affairs,” including data from passenger trips abroad provided by the cruise industry, Fain said, in a video posted Monday to Cruise Radio.
He said that cruises may restart “as early as mid-July,” which “would enable a summer season in Alaska and elsewhere.”
“We agree with that assessment, and we are more optimistic than ever that a realistic path forward can be achieved in that time frame,” Fain said. “The final decisions are up to the CDC, as they should be.”
Royal Caribbean has four ships that sail in Alaska: Quantum of the Seas, Ovation of the Seas, Radiance of the Seas and Serenade of the Seas.
Data the cruise industry provided to the CDC shows that the large passenger ships are restarting and operating safely outside the U.S., with more than 30 nations resuming cruise operations and more than 400,000 people traveling, Fain said.
“You have a dramatically improved situation,” Fain said.
“Based on the advances in science and the data provided by our experiences abroad, the CDC is engaging in a constructive dialogue with us in the industry to enable a return to service in a safe and healthy manner,” he said.
Fain said that small businesses “need the economic driver that cruising represents,” adding that “each of us needs to be part of the solution,” which includes wearing masks and getting Covid-19 vaccinations.
The CDC has banned large cruise ships from sailing to U.S. ports since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak in early 2020, with no date announced for restarting.
“Millions of Americans are desperate to get out of their isolation and back to safe and healthy cruising,” Fain said. "Our willingness to do what it takes to protect our guests, our crew and the communities we serve is strong."
He noted that the cruise lines have taken several precautions that include making “arrangements” with port communities, should a passenger become ill and require medical care.
A resumption of Alaska cruises still would depend on Canada easing a ban that keeps cruise ships traveling from the U.S. to stop at its ports through February 2022.
Under U.S. law, foreign-flagged vessels need to stop at a foreign port between calls to U.S. ports. Alaska’s congressional delegation is seeking a waiver to the law, which dates to the 1800s.
