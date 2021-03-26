While the growth of COVID-19 cases statewide have been more or less flat and Fairbanks has been trending down, in the Southeast part of the Interior, the average jumped by more than a third.
The 14-day average daily case rate in the Interior region except Fairbanks increased to 47.1 from 30.0 last week and from 12.0 four weeks ago, according to COVID-19 Alaska Weekly Case Update published Thursday by the Department of Health and Social Services. This is the highest average rate in the state.
The increase in the area around Delta Junction is not caused by just one sort of situation or one event, Loisa Castrodale, an epidemiologist with Alaska’s Division of Public Health, said during a Thursday news conference.
“We are seeing cases in family groups, we are seeing cases in industry, we are seeing cases in schools and some sporting events that sort of moved around in that area,” she said. “There isn’t one thing that says this is why Delta Junction and the surrounding areas are lighting up.”
The Fairbanks North Star Borough reported on Thursday an average rate right below 11% and 11 new cases, but other Interior regions are also trending up.
The Denali Borough reported eight new positive COVID-19 cases, primarily in Healy, during the past week. Five new cases were reported the previous week, and one new case was reported the week before that.
Castrodale explained that throughout the pandemic, some areas and communities will seem quiet and then will get some activity and then — “just because people interact in that community, they go to church, they go to parties, they go to sporting events, they go to work — you can see it bubble up pretty quickly.”
Meanwhile, three more deaths were reported this week: a Fairbanks man in his 70s, an Anchorage woman in her 70s and a Wasilla man in his 60s.
More than 30% of all Alaskans — and more than 70% of Alaska seniors —received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
“We are doing really well in Alaska,” said Joe McLaughlin, an epidemiologist with the state health department. “Let’s keep it up. The faster Alaska reaches a high vaccination coverage rate, the faster we are going to be able to open the economy back up fully and get back to normal. Get back to being able to hug family and friends, getting back to being able to congregate together, to be able to go to dinner at restaurants, go to movies without a concern of Covid.”
More than 4,500 COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available in Fairbanks to Alaskans 16 and above as of Thursday. To register, go to bit.ly/vaccines-fbx or call 1-907-646-3322.
