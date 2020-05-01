Alaska Air National Guard personnel rescued a man and a woman who could not reach high ground to escape flooding caused by excessive ice on the Kuskokwim River in Southwest Alaska.
Alaska State Troopers in Aniak reported receiving information at 5:14 p.m. Thursday from the state Emergency Operations Center that John Borowski, 75, and Seraphine Borowski, 74, both of Napaimute, just north of Bethel, needed aid. The couple had been in contact by VHF radio with other residents in the area and aircraft monitoring the river.
At 7:40 p.m. troopers receive information that the couple needed to be evacuated because they could not reach higher ground. Troopers then contacted the Rescue Coordination Center, located at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. the center is staffed by the Alaska Air National Guard.
Rescue crews arrived at the scene at approximately 11:55 p.m. and hoisted the couple into the helicopter. They were flown to Aniak and were reported to be in good health, according to troopers.
