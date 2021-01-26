An Anchorage resident contracted the United Kingdom's new coronavirus variant last month, according to a news release today from the Department of Health and Social Services. This is the first time Alaska has seen a case of the new strain, known as B.1.1.7 and originally detected in September in the U.K.
“Viruses constantly change through mutation so it’s not unexpected to find variants of the virus,” state epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin said in the release. “However, B.1.1.7 is one of several SARS-CoV-2 variants that has been carefully tracked because it appears to spread more easily and quickly than other strains of the virus.”
The person who tested positive had recently travelled to a state where the variant has already been detected. After receiving test results, the individual isolated and has since recovered.
Nationally, 24 states registered 293 cases of the U.K. variant, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cited in the news release.
“We’re not surprised this variant has been detected in Alaska,” said Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink. “We’ve been sequencing the viral genome from a subset of positive test samples to detect the presence of variants as quickly as possible.”
This is a breaking story and will updated as more information becomes available.
