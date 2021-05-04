A Colorado man is dead after falling into a crevasse in Eldridge Glacier in the southeast corner of Denali National Park and Preserve.
Denali mountaineering rangers received a satellite communication on Monday at 3:30 p.m. reporting that a skier had fallen into the crevasse and his partner was unable to see him or communicate with him and requested help from rangers, according to a park news release.
Denali's high-altitude helicopter with a pilot and two rangers left from Talkeetna State Airport within 30 minutes of the InReach satellite communication. The helicopter flew directly to the GPS coordinates where the pair were located on the south spur of the Eldridge Glacier. The terrain at the site was gently sloping at an elevation of just under 8,000 feet about 20 miles east of the summit of Denali.
The two rangers were dropped off at the site and the helicopter returned to Talkeetna to pick up two more rescuers. One of the rangers was lowered into the crevasse. The ranger reached the fallen skier about 100 feet down and confirmed the man had died in the fall. He was identified as Mason Stansfield, 28, of Ouray, Colorado.
Stansfield's partner was uninjured and flown back to Talkeetna. Stansfield's remains were recovered later Monday evening.