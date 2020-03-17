The body of a missing girl was found in the dump of a village in southwest Alaska on Monday.
According to Alaska State Troopers, the girl was reported missing on Monday. A few hours later, searchers found her body in the Quinhagak dump. Quinhagak is a village of about 700 people on the Bering Sea about 70 miles south of Bethel.
The girl's age and name were not given. Investigators from the Alaska Bureau of Investigation have assumed responsibility for the case. No other information was available. Next of kin have been identified.