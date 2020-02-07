Frigid, windy conditions delayed the response to the site of a Yute Air commuter plane that crashed Thursday afternoon about 12 miles from Tuntutuliak in southwest Alaska.
The plane was en route to Bethel from Kipnuk on Thursday when it was reported overdue. All five aboard died.
One body was recovered on Thursday and troopers, volunteers from the village, personnel and extraction gear from Bethel Fire Department and NTSB personnel returned to the site Friday to recover the remaining bodies. The temperature was minus 40. The bodies will be sent to state Medical Examiner's Office in Anchorage for positive identification. Next of kin will be notified.
At the request of the U.S. Postal Service, troopers also recovered several bags of mail that the plane was carrying.