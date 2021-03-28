From shareholder voting to board meetings, Alaska corporations will be able to conduct essential business activities virtually, under a bill adopted by the state Legislature that allows for “remote communication.”
The bill essentially implements as law a practice adopted by Alaska businesses under a state emergency declaration by Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill — which passed both chambers of the Alaska Legislature — is being forwarded to Dunleavy, who is expected to sign it into law.
If enacted, the law will apply to for-profit businesses, nonprofits and Native corporations.
“This bill really does modernize and allow for innovations to bring Alaska businesses into the 21st Century,” said Sen. David Wilson of Wasilla, who sponsored the legislation. “The work that companies did to continue business practices during COVID-19 has opened up new opportunities for the state to update and revisit our statutes.”
More than a dozen other states already have similar laws on the books, in response to the pandemic as well as technological innovations that allow for virtual meetings at the convenience of stakeholders.
The Alaska law would permit “remote communication,” defined as simultaneous communications via conference phone calls, video conferences (such as Zoom meetings) and other electronic communications.
Texting, in the form of direct messages and instant messaging, would not be permitted under the new law.
During a House Labor and Commerce meeting in March, some lawmakers noted that the new law codifies practices already taking place at businesses across Alaska.
Some lawmakers noted they served on boards where members already attend meetings virtually, because they live in remote Alaska communities.
Senate Bill 24 also would:
• Facilitate virtual organizational meetings after a company incorporates;
• Make shareholder lists available electronically, if they are not done so already;
• Designate proxies by email;
• Enables businesses to establish quorums via remote meetings.
In addition, the law would allow for meetings to be held at a designated place for in-person business, by virtual communication, or a combination of both.
For Native corporations, the facilitation of remote communications and meetings are implemented for corporations organized under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act.
Observers of the law change in Alaska include the law offices of Stoel Rives, based in Seattle. The law practice lauded the innovation for virtual meetings but noted that there are challenges.
They include how to best protect confidential board communications and executive sessions while members attend by video conference. Another potential issue is ensuring that all shareholders have access to technology that facilitates meeting participation.
