The governor’s office announced another cabinet-level staffing change on Wednesday with the departure of Chief of Staff Ben Stevens, the third high-level official to leave state service in the last four weeks.
Stevens is leaving employment with the state of Alaska for a job as vice president of external affairs and transportation at ConocoPhillips Alaska, according to the announcement. His last day “will be announced soon,” the announcement read. Deputy Chief of Staff Randy Ruaro will serve as acting chief of staff until a permanent replacement is named.
A Google search shows Ruaro has previously worked for various Republican leaders in state government. He was chief of staff to Sitka Republican Sen. Bert Stedman until January and was deputy chief of staff under former Gov. Sean Parnell. Ruaro was also a former aide to the late Ketchikan Rep. Bill Williams.
Stevens’ departure comes on the heels of the departures of Acting Attorney General Ed Sniffen and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Amanda Price.
Sniffen abruptly resigned in late January shortly before a news organization reported that a woman came forward saying she had a sexual relationship with him when she was a 17-year-old under his authority in 1991.
Price said on a social media post that she resigned under pressure from the governor due to policy and personnel disagreements.
Stevens, son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, previously worked in the oil industry. He was on the payroll for the now-defunct Veco Corp. and continued to be paid consulting fees even after he was appointed to the Alaska Senate, serving in the early 2000s, according to company executives who were eventually convicted of bribery and conspiracy. Stevens was not changed with a crime though other legislators were convicted of accepting bribes.
Republican leaders in the Alaska Senate said Stevens will be missed during a press availability in Juneau that was streamed online Wednesday.
Senate President Peter Micciche, R-Kenai, said Stevens has been good for the Dunleavy administration.
“It’s funny,” he said. “In this building, you hear a lot of rumors. This one has been floating around for awhile.”
“He will be missed,” Micciche said. “He has a depth and breadth of experience. There will be an impact to his exit.”
Kodiak Republican Sen. Gary Stevens said Stevens was accessible.
“He knew the Legislature. He knew how to get things done and who to speak to. That is a loss for the governor.”
Dunleavy issued a prepared statement thanking Stevens for his hard work and service.
“His knowledge and political acumen have been an asset to the administration, and I wish him the very best in his new role at ConocoPhillips Alaska,” Dunleavy said.
