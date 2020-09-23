Wildlife officials in Anchorage killed a wild brown bear after it broke into the Alaska Zoo and attacked a resident alpaca, according to a news release this morning from the zoo.
The bear had been seen in the area at night, flipping dumpsters in order to break the bear-resistant mechanisms and get into the garbage. On Saturday night, the bear broke through the perimeter fence into the zoo and attacked a 16-year-old alpaca named Caesar. Caesar's companion, an alpaca/llama named Fuzzy Charlie Kozak, escaped the attack and was later found by zoo staff within the grounds. He wasn't injured.
The bear was known in the area and wildlife officials with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game had already determined that it posed a significant risk and had been looking for the bear to remove it, according to the news release.
The fence has been repaired and reinforced where the bear entered it, zoo officials said.
"We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of both a wild bear and Caesar the alpaca," Patrick Lampi, executive director of the Alaska Zoo said in the news release. "We care deeply about all animals and feel saddened by the deaths on both sides of the situation. We take this as a reminder that our city of Anchorage is indeed bear country. Wild bears are still active, gathering food and resources before their winter's sleep."