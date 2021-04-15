All Alaska Industrial Hardware employees will be required to be vaccinated against Covid-19. The vaccine mandate is due to a policy implemented by AIH's parent company, Bering Straits Native Corporation, which purchased AIH in 2015.
BSNC Spokesperson Miriam Aarons explained that the organization’s decision to require vaccines is grounded in culture and history.
“As a company owned by Alaska Native shareholders and dedicated to improving the lives and preserving the culture and heritage of our people, BSNC is deeply concerned about the disproportionate toll Covid-19 is taking on Native communities, particularly our elders,” Aarons said. BSNC is headquartered in Nome, on the Seward Peninsula, a region that was devastated by the 1918 influenza pandemic. But unlike the 1918 pandemic, “ ... severe illness and death from Covid-19 can be prevented,” reads a statement on the BSNC website.
This history led the BSNC board of directors to approve the policy. The decision, Aarons said, “ ... makes a strong statement about the communities in which we live.”
Reactions
The reaction has been mixed but positive overall. Aarons said that employees have “definitely had questions,” but for the most part have accepted it. Moreover, while BSNC is aware of varying views about the vaccine, Aarons noted that the data from the Bering Strait region supports the corporation’s decision. The majority of communities have extremely high vaccination rates (some as high as 90%), so “the policy is a reflection of our shareholder values,” she said.
AIH President and CEO Terry Shurtleff said the company supports BSNC's decision because AIH employees are at high risk. As an essential business, AIH’s stores remained open through the duration of the pandemic. AIH has three locations in the Anchorage area as well as stores in Fairbanks, Kenai and Juneau. According to Shurtleff, stores can see between 2,000 to 5,000 visitors per day.
Employees, therefore, have a high probability of coming into contact with the virus each day. This exposure creates a safety issue for employees, their families and communities, Shurtleff said. From a community safety aspect, “I can’t think of a better thing that we can do,” he said. Shurtleff noted that caring for others — particularly elders — is a foundation of both Alaska Native culture and Alaskan culture, more generally.
He added that most of AIH’s approximately 200 employees received vaccines independently prior to learning of the mandate. There is a contingent that is hesitant, however, and those individuals are currently “working through their concerns with human resources,” according to Shurtleff.
There is no hard deadline by which employees must be vaccinated because BSNC has subsidiaries nationwide. So although the vaccine is available to all Alaskans, it is not fair to hold employees in other states to the same standard. Yet when it is readily available across the country, vaccination will be a condition of employment, Aarons said. The only exception is if an employee has a valid medical or religious reason to not get the vaccine.
Constitutional considerations
According to Aarons, the policy was carefully researched and cleared by a legal team before being presented to the board for approval. Still, vaccine mandates in general raise questions about individual rights and autonomy.
In response to legislative questioning, the Alaska Department of Law and the Department of Health and Social Services submitted a letter to the Senate Finance Committee in the Alaska Legislature, addressing the constitutionality of vaccine mandates. The Department of Law concluded that businesses do have the authority to restrict access to their stores based on vaccine status. This is because, “Private businesses have broad latitude to set the rules on access to their places of businesses,” reads the letter shared by the Department of Law.
Businesses can use this power to restrict access as they see fit, which includes vaccination status (with the exception of individuals with a legitimate reason not to receive the vaccine). And, if a business has the power to refuse service to unvaccinated individuals, the implication is that they have the ability to prevent unvaccinated employees from coming in to work. There is no legal basis preventing private sector employers from requiring the vaccine; already some universities have stated that students must be vaccinated to return to campus this fall.
Assistant Attorney General Maria Bahr said the Department of Law could not answer any specific questions. However, the letter does acknowledge that mandates must be “balanced to the person’s constitutional rights.” Constitutional considerations, such as the right to privacy, need to be accounted for in reviews of requirements. This, in turn, requires “an evaluation of facts such as the specific current nature of the existing public health threat and the ability of the government or business to take other less intrusive actions to mitigate that threat.”
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 459-7544.