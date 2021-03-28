Submerged lands in Alaska’s lakes and rivers that Gov. Mike Dunleavy is asserting control from the federal government have belonged to the state since its inception, according to Alaska Assistant Attorney General Maria Bahr.
In an email sent to the News-Miner Friday night, Bahr says that title to these “submerged lands [were] vested in the state by operation of law at statehood” more than 60 years ago.
Bahr’s comments conflict with statements Friday by Dunleavy and Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Corri Feige announcing the governor’s plan to assume title, control and management of most of Alaska’s lakes and rivers, as well as the submerged lands.
“For too long, we have waited for federal land managers to fulfil their duty and acknowledge that the Alaska people, and not their bureaucracies, are the true owners of Alaska’s navigable waters and submerged lands,” Dunleavy said. “Despite clear legal evidence and common sense, the federal government has failed to loosen its chokehold on these areas.”
Dunleavy provided a copy of a letter he sent to President Biden Friday urging the administration to initiate a process with Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor to “voluntarily … transfer title to the state.”
Feige echoed the governor’s comments.
“We at DNR have worked with our federal counterparts for many years to secure quiet title to Alaska’s submerged lands beneath navigable waters,” Feige said in a prepared statement. A “quiet title” is a legal term for challenging the rightful legal owner of property in question.
“Unfortunately, our good faith efforts have been met with delay, denial and resistance that have cost the state time and money, and further deprived many Alaskans of the opportunity to enjoy their birthright,” Feige said.
Dunleavy is asserting the state’s ownership of submerged lands in lakes and rivers across most of Alaska that extend into national parks and preserves.
“To date, the federal government has acknowledged Alaska’s clear title to only 16 percent of state-owned lakes, and to submerged lands under only nine percent of state-owned rivers,” according to a press release the governor’s office issued Friday.
The U.S. Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife and other federal agencies will no longer have jurisdiction over identified rivers, lakes and submerged lands, Dunleavy’s office said Friday.
Dunleavy described the lakes and rivers as Alaska’s “commercial highways.” Feige said the areas are “conduits for business development.”
In Bahr’s email to the News-Miner, the assistant attorney general argued that “the submerged lands under navigable in fact and tidally influenced waterbodies haven’t been under federal title since 1959 when Alaska became a state.”
Gas and oil development at Cook Inlet — where water levels and currents are “tidally influenced” by the Gulf of Alaska — recently was halted by the Biden administration.
On Friday, Jeff Turner, the governor’s press spokesman, was asked if Dunleavy’s declaration “affirming” state ownership of submerged lands in Alaska’s lakes and rivers extends to Cook Inlet.
Turner wrote in an email: “This is about navigable rivers and lakes.”
Cook Inlet is fed by three rivers: the Susitna, Matanuska and Kenai. Water levels and currents in Cook Inlet are “tidally influenced” by the Gulf of Alaska.
Bahr, the assistant attorney general, underscored in an email to the News-Miner that Dunleavy claims state control over navigable and “tidally influenced waterbodies” it “received at statehood.”
Oil and gas production in Cook Inlet, along with other U.S. areas, is the focus of a lawsuit against the Biden administrtation by Alaska and more than a dozen states. The lawsuit, filed last week in federal court, seeks to overturn the Biden administration’s suspension of new leases for oil and gas drilling and cancellation of lease sales in Alaska waters, the Gulf of Mexico and western states. The lawsuit specifically asks for a lease sale to advance in Alaska’s Cook Inlet.
Bahr’s email to the News-Miner Friday night asserts that “The governor’s announcement was about Alaska starting to actively manage those submerged lands and waters it acquired at statehood.”
Oil and gas leasing on federal lands in Alaska largely spans the Cook Inlet region, North Slope (the National Petroleum Reserve) and the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
Oil companies pay lease rentals and royalties on production to the U.S. Office of Natural Resource Revenue, which passes most of the dollars to the state.
In the Cook Inlet region, “Alaska receives 90 percent of rents and royalties from its oil and gas leases,” according to the bureau.
Jim Walker, a manager with the state Department of Natural Resources who spoke at the press conference, said in a follow-up interview with the News-Miner that Alaska’s congressional delegation was not consulted in advance of Dunleavy’s announcement.
Turner, the governor’s spokesman, said in an email to the News-Miner Saturday that “I confirmed this morning that the delegation was notified well in advance of the press conference ... “
Turner added: “It was explained in the press conference, the federal government, to put it mildly, is delaying the process for turning control of the waterways over to the state and this has been going on for 62 years.”
Dunleavy also noted in a prepared statement:
“Alaska’s destiny lies in full ownership of and access to our natural resources. These actions are a first step in ‘Unlocking Alaska’ — an initiative that I will continue to advance.”
Contact political reporter Linda F. Hersey at 459-7575 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMpolitics.