GCI is offering jobs to their customer support employees in the wake of moving their understaffed Alaska-based call center to the Philippines this summer.
“We worked really hard to keep as many employees as possible,”Josh Edge, GCI media relations specialist, wrote in an email to the News-Miner.
Unable to find enough people with the required skill set in Alaska, GCI partnered with a company in the Philippines to receive customer support calls, which will allow them to staff their center better and improve their customer service, said Heather Handyside, GCI’s vice president of corporate communications.
“Within Alaska, we only have a little over 700,000 people living within the whole state, and it’s just a difficult skill set to find,” Handyside said.
Supporting local employees
The GCI Anchorage call center employs 142 people, and the company offered to transfer or reassign 82 of them, matching them with the open local positions within the company such as in their retail store.
“And then some of the positions will be redefined to support this new structure,” she said, referring to working with the outside call center.
The company plans to continue the matching process and is inviting the remaining 58 call center employees to apply for any open position that interests them, as well as using their career advice program.
“We are not making any changes until mid-August,” Handyside said. “There are still months for us to find the positions within the company.”
GCI employees who choose not to apply for a GCI position will get a generous severance package, Edge wrote. The company plans to hold job fairs and refer their employees to other Alaska companies that operate call centers.
Handyside said that GCI tried to hire and retain more people locally by offering sign-up bonuses, promoting existing employees and improving their training program, in an attempt to make it easier for their employees to work at the call center.
“We have a hard time recruiting and then retaining folks,” she said.
Handyside said that GCI cannot share how much they pay the call center employees.
“We are not sharing salary information but I can say that base salary plus commissions plus matched 401k plus paid insurance plus HSA plus bonuses and incentives — it can vary based on the sales of the employees because it’s commission based,” she said.
The employment website Indeed.com shows that GCI telephone representatives are hired at $11.64 per hour. Glassdoor.com estimates that a GCI’s customer service sales operator gets $11-$23 per hour, similarly to Alaska Communications customer support representative.
Meanwhile, several smaller Anchorage companies hire call center representatives for $16.11 per hour and up, though most of the job positions of this kind don’t display the salary.
As of right now, Handyside said GCI is struggling to fill about 30 job openings in the call center, and other call centers are “in the same boat.”
“It is a very difficult position to hire for because you have to really have a unique skill set: You have to be very customer-service oriented; you have to have a lot of patience. But you also have to have a high level of technical skills,” she said. “It’s a whole gamut of knowledge that you have to have to be able to do the job well.”
The Anchorage GCI call center receives anywhere from 3,000 to 9,000 calls per day, and operators help solve issues with billing, internet and wireless service, long-distance landline calls and cable TV, all accessed from various devices.
“In the addition to having expertise in customer service and then knowledge, it’s just an ongoing, very intense, always busy call center that’s always just trying to keep up, and I think that can be very tiring for people who can be in that position,” Handyside said.
Trained in Alaska culture
Meanwhile, the new partner company has access to more people to fill in empty spots.
“Within Alaska, we only have a little over 700 000 people living within the whole state,” Handyside said. “The Philippines is a much more populous country than Alaska, and they have a much larger pool of people to recruit from.”
While GCI is not disclosing the company in the Philippines they decided to work with, they say it specializes in call-center operations within the telecommunication industry, provides rigorous training to their employees and has technological tools that help them manage customer service better, Handyside said.
“They just have tools at their disposal that we don’t because they do that for companies with massive Lower 48 companies,” she said. “The history of that company is the ability to deliver excellent customer service and to train and retain the people needed to staff our call center 24/7.”
To make sure the new customer service employees know how to work with Alaska customers, GCI plans to provide them with information about service in Alaska, in the same way they train Anchorage employees to respond to call from all over the state.
“We’ve really emphasized the uniqueness of Alaska, and we’ve tried to convey the culture of our company and the culture of Alaska, and they have a very strong understanding of how important that is to us,” she said. “We try to include the elements of Alaska in everything that we do.”
