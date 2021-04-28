An Arizona man has been been arrested for allegedly trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine to Alaska for redistribution in Fairbanks.
Daniel Torres-Zubia, 41, of Phoenix, is charged with selling approximately 60 pounds of methamphetamine to a Fairbanks area drug dealer between 2019 and 2020. That is roughly a million dollars worth of methamphetamine at Fairbanks street prices, according to the Alaska State Troopers' Fairbanks Area Narcotics Team.
Torres-Zubia was arrested in Arizona on Tuesday by federal agents from Alaska and Arizona, according to Lisa Houghton with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Alaska.
The Fairbanks Drug Enforcement Administration began investigating Torres-Zubia in 2019 for trafficking methamphetamine from Nevada and Arizona to Fairbanks. According to court documents, an individual cooperating with law enforcement detailed receiving large quantities of methamphetamine — between 5 and 30 pounds — from Torres-Zubia on several occasions. In total, the informant reported receiving a total of about 60 pounds of methamphetamine over the course of six meetings with Torres-Zubia. The informant would then transport and distribute the drugs throughout the Fairbanks area, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Additionally, the investigation revealed that Torres was able to supply wholesale amounts of methamphetamine quickly, suggesting he may be part of a larger operation.
Sixty pounds is equivalent to 27,215.5 grams; that is close to the total amount of methamphetamine that was seized in Alaska in a year. According to a report from the Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit, 29,969.9 grams of methamphetamine were seized in Alaska in 2020.
If convicted, Torres-Zubia faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of a life sentence in prison.
The multi-agency investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Fairbanks Police Department, the Alaska State Troopers, the North Pole Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 459-7544.