An Arctic Village man was arraigned in Fairbanks court Sunday for allegedly kicking his girlfriend and hitting her in the face with a metal chair March 10.
David D. Johnson, 26, is charged with felony second-degree assault, misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
According to a criminal complaint, Alaska State Troopers contacted the woman at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital after being notified she was being medically evacuated to Fairbanks with a possible broken jaw, numerous bruises and other injuries.
The woman told troopers she and Johnson argued while drinking and that he grabbed her and threw her to the floor repeatedly. Johnson took her phone and kicked her in the back, buttocks and side while she was down.
When the woman got up and tried to leave, Johnson hit her in the face with a fold-up metal chair and locked her out of the house. The temperature at the time was approximately 20 degrees below zero, and the woman was not wearing shoes or socks.
The woman was able to get help and go to the clinic. A health aide there alerted troopers and arranged for her transportation to Fairbanks, according to the complaint.
