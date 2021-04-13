Fairbanks residents can receive a Covid-19 vaccine without an appointment today at the Carlson Center, 2010 Second Ave. Walk-ins are welcome from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The clinic offers anyone 16 and older the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and schedules the appointment for the second dose. As of Monday, about 800 vaccine doses are still available for the Tuesday event.
Last week, the center opened their clinic for the walk-ins, vaccinating 1,197 people total, including about 100 without appointments.
“The last clinic with walk-ins went very well,” said Lanien Livingston, public information officer for the Fairbanks North Star Borough. “On occasion, there was some wait time. However, everyone was understanding that if you walk-in without an appointment, you may have to wait a bit.”
Seeing that other Alaska communities have been establishing walk-in clinics, Fairbanks officials decided it was the natural next step for the region.
“All of our future clinics at the Carlson Center will have a walk-in option,” Clint Brooks, incident commander for the Unified Incident Command for Interior Alaska, said last week.
Livingston added that “the important thing is to establish these clinics in such a way as to connect with the most people.”
With more than 44% of Alaskans 16 and older receiving at least their first vaccine dose and almost 36% being fully vaccinated, Fairbanks North Star borough still ranked second to last in vaccination rates across the state on Friday, beating only the Matanuska-Susitna region.
In addition to coming to the Carlson Center on the day of the vaccination clinic, residents can also make an appointment at covidvax.alaska.gov or by calling 907-646-3322.
Meanwhile, a man in his 80s from Eagle River died from the coronavirus, according to the weekend report issued by the Alaska Health Department. State health officials also reported 365 new cases registered over the past three days. Locally, Fairbanks reported 27 cases, North Pole had four and Delta Junction had one. Denali Borough reported three positive cases during the past week.
