An Anchorage man has been indicted on two counts of manslaughter in connection with a fatal Chena Hot Springs Road accident.
A Fairbanks grand jury handed down the indictments on April 23 against Darrell J. Burton, 31, in connection with a July 15, 2020, collision on Chena Hot Springs Road. The collision left two dead and sent two others to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
The accident happened when Burton was passing another vehicle on Chena Hot Springs Road in his Dodge Durango, hit a frost heave, and lost control of his car, according to Alaska State Troopers. The Durango collided with a Toyota RAV4 in the oncoming lane.
The driver of the RAV4, Thomas Bauman, 67, of Wisconsin, and passenger Margaret Constant, 65, of New York, were declared dead at the scene. Bauman's two other passengers were taken by ambulance to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for unspecified injuries.
Burton was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital, and his passenger sustained minor injuries and did not require hospitalization, the News-Miner reported at the time.
Burton was traveling 65 to 70 mph in a 55 mph zone when the collision occurred, according to troopers.
The charges are class A felonies, each punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if found guilty.
Contact Managing Editor Gary Black at 459-7504 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMfeatures.