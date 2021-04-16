From politicians pushing for Alaska summer cruises to an ex-Alaskan tapped as Deb Haaland's second-in-command, here are five things to know in Alaska politics:
Alaska summer cruises ‘left adrift’
Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan joined Florida Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio to introduce the Careful Resumption Under Improved Safety Enhancements (CRUISE) Act, which would enable cruise lines to resume sailing.
The CRUISE Act would overturn the CDC’s “Conditional Sailing Order,” which has kept the big cruise ships docked. The Act requires the CDC to implement Covid-19 health-safety guidelines for ships to resume sailing this summer.
“Unlike the airlines, rail, and other modes of transportation — and all other sectors of the hospitality industry for that matter — the cruise lines have been denied clear direction from the CDC on how to resume operations,” said Sullivan, adding the inaction leaves the cruise lines “adrift.”
Alaska Rep. Don Young, who plans to co-sponsor a House version of the bill, described the situation as a “perilous moment” for Alaska small businesses that rely on summer cruise ship visits.
Said Young: “With the livelihoods of countless Alaskan small businesses in the state's ports and Alaska Native communities on the line, I not only call on the CDC to recognize this perilous moment for so many small business owners, but I also ask my colleagues to cosponsor this critical bill.”
CEOs of some of the top cruise lines met virtually this week with the Biden's administration's Covid response team to make a plea for summer voyages with health-safety guidelines in place, CNBC reports.
Deputy interior secretary nominee is from Alaska
The son of an Alaska gas pipeline worker is President Biden’s pick for deputy Interior secretary.
If confirmed, Tommy Beaudreau would assist and advise Secretary Deb Haaland at the U.S. Department of Interior.
Beaudreau spent his childhood in Alaska, where his father worked on the trans-Alaska pipeline. Now a Washington, D.C., attorney, Beaudreau has political ties to Sen. Lisa Murkowski. He is the second candidate to be nominated for the high-level post, which is second-in-command to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.
Elizabeth Klein, a veteran Interior employee, withdrew after controversial statements she made in a clean-energy publication surfaced.
Trump's policies "in Alaska illustrate a stunning disregard for science, a head-in-the-sand approach to climate change, and a lack of commitment to any semblance of balance between energy development and environmental protection," Klein wrote in Greenwire.
Her candidacy was pulled after Murkowski objected.
In case you missed it
The Republican dean of the U.S. House gave some advice to President Biden this week.
Alaska Rep. Don Young, the oldest member of Congress, counseled Biden in an Oval Office meeting to think about a gas tax or vehicle mileage tax to support his $2 trillion infrastructure plan.
Biden’s proposal is to upgrade the nation’s highways, bridges, broadband, drinking water supplies and a host of other services. The plan has been rejected by many GOP members of Congress.
But not Young. And why should he?
In Alaska, the plan promises to yield hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs and make a substantial investment in infrastructure and clean energy in a state experiencing unemployment and eight straight years of net-out migration.
“I am grateful to the president for asking me to share my perspective and expertise, and I look forward to continuing to work with those on both sides of the aisle who want to make sure that America's infrastructure is firing on all cylinders in the 21st century and beyond,” Young said.
Mining Alaska minerals for the EV market
Fossil fuels from Alaska have helped power the auto industry. Will Alaska’s minerals and rare-earth metals energize a new generation of electric vehicles and renewable power sources?
Gov. Mike Dunleavy tweeted President Biden noting that the state has “nearly all the minerals and rare earths needed to provide a domestic supply for EV manufacturers."
Dunleavy responded to reports the U.S. is meeting with Canada about its minerals and metals for making electric vehicles. He urged the Biden administration to tap Alaska’s mineral wealth. "@POTUS, why would you send jobs & investments to Canada, when we can do this in the USA?" Dunleavy tweeted.
According to Mining News North, Alaska has “vast potential for battery materials,” such as cobalt, graphite, nickel, and vanadium, as well as rare-earth metals for making renewable energy products.
Alaska has the natural resources and mining capabilities to produce "all these critical energy elements," the mining news service reports.
Alaska Air commits to clean bio-fuel
Alaska Air Group Inc. signed an agreement with SkyNRG Americas that will increase its use of bio-fuel, made from municipal waste.
Known as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), the bio-fuel is certified to meet global standards for jet fuel safety.
“It is approved for use globally as a drop-in fuel with maximum blending levels of 50 percent with Jet A fuel,” according to Alaska Airlines.
The agreement is for SAF made from municipal solid waste and "other waste-based feedstock sources," according to a press release.
With the SAF blend, greenhouse gas emissions are reduced by more than 80 percent.
“This is a critical next step in our long-term plan to reduce carbon emissions and our impact on the planet," said Diana Birkett Rakow, Alaska Airlines' vice president of public affairs and sustainability.
Contact political reporter Linda F. Hersey at 459-7575 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMpolitics.