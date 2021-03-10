Alaska’s power grid is vulnerable to the same extreme weather changes that resulted in a massive power loss in Texas, the Alaska Energy Authority told lawmakers Wednesday.
Curtis Thayer, who directs the Alaska Energy Authority, said in a Senate Finance Committee hearing that his agency is considering the development of a second power transmission line to ensure Alaska will not experience a major power outage.
“The (Alaskan) transmission line is not a redundant system,” Thayer said, referring to a power industry term for alternative supplies during an outage.
Alaska’s power system is a so-called non-redundant system. If there is power failure, there is no back-up transmission for ongoing operation, depending on where the failure is. Anchorage, for example, has another routing system.
“One of the upgrades we are looking at doing — when looking at the system as a whole — is to create that redundancy, possibly a second line coming off the Kenai Peninsula up through the Mat-Su Valley and from Anchorage going north, to see if we have redundancy in the right of way we already have there,” Thayer told the committee.
Thayer was responding to a question from Sen. Donny Olson, a Democrat, who asked about the risk for Alaskans to a power outage similar to the “disaster that happened down in Texas.” A Texas freeze in February broke records and led to a three-day power loss across large swaths of the state.
“Do we have redundant alternatives to getting power to places, if there is a massive weather phenomenon or some act of God that knocks out power?” Olson asked.
Said Thayer: “The short answer is, 'No, we do not.'”
Thayer said that "this is one of the challenges we have, as we look at the power system" and ways to improve energy infrastructure, over the long term.
The authority is looking at upgrades between Anchorage and Fairbanks, which would further stabilize the system and make it less vulnerable to blackouts.
Alaska, like Texas, is not part of the national power grid and does not trade energy across state lines, which analysts said factored in the Texas outage that impacted 5 million residents.
But Thayer said Wednesday in an interview that it would not be practical to plug into the national power grid because of Alaska's distance from other states. "You would have to build through Canada. There are other ways to improve the system," he said, such as expanding backup battery systems in rural communities.
The Alaska Energy Authority functions as the state energy office, acting as the lead agency for energy policy and program development. Thayer’s presentation Wednesday was an overview of the authority’s broad role that includes managing electrical emergency response, supporting distribution grids in rural Alaska and reducing energy costs for all Alaskans.
