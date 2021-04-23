Alaska State Troopers are asking for the public's help in identifying two men in connection with a Fairbanks robbery.
On April 11, troopers in Fairbanks were alerted to an armed robbery occurring at a local home, according to a trooper dispatch. The owner of the home was hosting a poker game during which time three men showed up at the house, robbed the group at gunpoint, and made off with $3,000 cash, the trooper dispatch stated.
On April 22, troopers identified one of the individuals as 23-year-old Fairbanks resident Antuiohn Arazo. Arazo has been arrested by troopers and is in Fairbanks Correctional Center on robbery charges, the trooper dispatch states.
Troopers are asking for the public's help in identifying the other two men, who were caught on tape by the homeowner's security system.
"We're looking for any information, including their current whereabouts," trooper spokesman Austin McDaniel said.
Anyone who recognizes either of the men is asked to call state troopers at 907-451-5100 and reference case number AK21040856.
Contact the newsroom at 459-7572.