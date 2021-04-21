Gov. Mike Dunleavy has announced that Alaska will join a Florida lawsuit to force the U.S. Centers for Disease Control to revoke a conditional sail order that bans big cruise ships from sailing to Alaska and other U.S. ports.
The cruise industry shutdown, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, represented a $3 billion loss to Alaska in 2020, with a similar forecast for 2021, if sailing does not resume this summer.
“Alaska’s cruise ship tourism season is facing a second canceled season due to the federal government’s actions,” Dunleavy said in a video announcement about the lawsuit posted to YouTube. “I am fighting to ensure that our tourism businesses and communities have a chance.”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis filed a lawsuit April 8 against the CDC and federal officials in an attempt to reopen Florida’s cruise ship industry. Alaska filed a motion Tuesday to intervene in the Florida case, which is being heard in federal district court.
The lawsuit states that as airlines, hotels and restaurants resume safe operations, "the cruise industry has been singled out, and unlike the rest of America, prevented from reopening. Despite the demonstrated success of reasonable Covid-19 safety protocols in Europe and Asia, the cruise industry in the United States has been subject to a nationwide lockdown since March 2020. As a result, the industry is on the brink of financial ruin."
In Alaska, the governor's office announced, in a prepared statement Tuesday, that "the state of Alaska is joining a Florida lawsuit against the federal Centers for Disease Control. The lawsuit challenges the CDC’s job-killing shutdown of the cruise industry through its conditional sailing order, on the grounds that it goes beyond the scope of the CDC’s legal authority.”
The statement from the governor's office says that the CDC:
• Fails to recognize voluntary health safety measures that the cruise industry has implemented and a demonstrated safe resumption of voyages in other nations.
• "Treats the cruise industry, and the jobs and businesses that depend on tourism, differently from other travel sectors like air or rail.”
• “Requires expensive and time-consuming ‘trials’ for ships before they could return to service. But as it has shown in other countries, the cruise industry knows how to protect passengers, crew and port communities.”
Dunleavy’s office also said that the CDC’s conditional sail order fails to recognize Alaska’s high vaccination rate and low Covid-related hospitalization rates, as well as the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines.
"Alaska has urged the CDC to withdraw or amend its Conditional Sailing Order to allow for a cruise season in Alaska," Duneavy said. "Alaskan families and small businesses need fast action to protect their ability to work and provide for their families."
Alaska’s tourism economy depends on summer cruises.
The state estimated that 1.3 million cruise ship tourists were expected to visit Alaska’s ports last summer prior to the Covid outbreak and cruise industry shutdown in early 2020.
The cruise industry has received no date from the CDC on when cruise ship trips may resume.
Holland America Line and Princess Cruises, in response to the shutdown, are promoting summer land trips — commonly known as “dry cruises” — from Alaska resorts that include private rail cars and luxury motorcoaches for tours to national parks and wilderness sites.
Contact political reporter Linda F. Hersey at 459-7575 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMpolitics.