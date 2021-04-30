An oilfield pipeline inspection company paid out close to $4 million in back wages to workers in Alaska and other states after the U.S. Department of Labor found the company violated federal overtime laws.
FIS Holdings LLC, which does business as Frontier Integrity Solutions Operations, was ordered to pay $3,852,968 in back wages to 1,100 pipeline inspectors, the Labor Department said in a statement Wednesday. FIS Holdings is a major provider of pipeline inspection and maintenance services in North America.
“These pipeline inspectors work hard to protect our communities, and now it’s our turn to protect them,” said Jessica Looman, deputy administrator with the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division. “They deserve to be paid every cent of their hard-earned wages.”
Alaska is among 40 states where FIS failed to pay overtime wages to employees.
In addition to pipeline inspectors in Alaska, the company has paid back wages to workers in Alabama, California, Florida, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
According to the FIS company website, it has a “database of [more] than 9,000 highly skilled craft inspectors” with expertise in pipelines, pipeline stations, terminals, utility and tank storage, among other areas.
The Labor Department found that the Oklahoma-based company violated overtime laws under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.
A recent investigation by the Labor Department found that the company paid its inspectors a fixed amount per day, regardless of the number of hours they worked.
“This practice resulted in violations when employees worked more than 40 hours in a work week, but the employer failed to track those hours or pay workers overtime,” according to the statement.
Employees typically worked between 50 and 60 hours per week.
The company also was cited for record-keeping violations.
Looman encouraged workers who believe they are not being compensated legally and employers with questions about their responsibilities to contact her division.
She said that businesses and workers are able to “speak confidentially with a trained professional to have their questions answered or to file a complaint.”
