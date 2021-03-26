Alaska ranks as the lowest-taxed state in the nation in a yearly analysis of state and local taxes by the personal finance website WalletHub, which looked at tax rates for gas, income, real estate and other categories.
Alaska came in at 5.84%, compared to Illinois, the highest-taxed state, at just over 15 percent.
Sources for data included the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Federation of Tax Administrators and the Department of Motor Vehicles by state, among other government agencies.
Among the findings, so-called red states — states that voted Republican in the 2020 presidential election — levied lower taxes than blue states, which voted Democrat in the most recent presidential election. Alaska voters went for former President Donald Trump by 10 points over Joe Biden, who won the national election.
As this year’s federal tax-filing deadline draws closer, “it’s fair to wonder which states give their taxpayers more of a break — which is especially helpful during the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the WalletHub analysis.
In 2021, the Internal Revenue Service is giving Americans an extra month — until 11:59 p.m. May 17 — to file federal taxes, because of delays and business closings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tax Day historically is April 15.
WalletHub compared state and local tax rates in the 50 states and the District of Columbia against national medians.
The total amount an Alaska household with a median U.S. income paid in local and state taxes totaled in $3,694, according to WalletHub. The median U.S. household income is $63,000. Income refers to the mean third quintile of U.S. income.
Relative income-tax obligations were figured by applying the effective income-tax rate in each state and municipality to the average American income, according to WalletHub.
The personal finance website looked at the differences in taxes and tax rates by state, with a comparison of the real estate tax, vehicle property tax, state income tax and sales and excise taxes.
Some states have wide disparities on taxes levied. Washington state, for example, does not have a state income tax, but residents pay more than eight percent of annual income on sales and excise taxes.
Texas residents don’t have a state income tax, but pay 1.8% of their income on real estate taxes, among the highest rates in the nation.
Alaska overall is a different story.
The state ranked No. 1 with the lowest state gas taxes at the pump. Alaska was followed, in order, by Missouri, Mississippi, New Mexico and Arizona.
Currently, there is a bill before the Alaska Legislature that would double the state gas tax, though — if passed — Alaska would still rank near the bottom among states in the nation.
Alaska is among 35 states with no food tax, while Mississippi and Tennessee had the highest food tax rates in the nation.
Alaska has no vehicle property tax, effectively ranking No. 1 in the nation, along with several other states. Virginia had the highest vehicle property rate, followed by Mississippi.
Alaska has no state income tax, ranking No. 1, along with Florida, South Dakota, Texas, Washington and Wyoming.
But Alaska ranked among the bottom third states in the category of real estate taxes.
The effective real estate tax rate for Alaska was reported at 4.11 percent, with the state ranking 33rd in the nation. Hawaii had the lowest real estate tax rate, at .96 percent.
Contact political reporter Linda F. Hersey at 459-7575 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMfeatures.