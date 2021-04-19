The Alaska Legislature reached its 90-day regular session limit Monday but likely will need the full 121 days allowed by the Constitution to finish work that includes passing the state budget, according to lawmakers.
The Alaska Legislative Information Offices tweeted Monday, “Today is the 90th day of 1st Session of the 32nd Alaska State Legislature,” noting that “the Constitution of the State of Alaska provides that the legislature must adjourn from a regular session no later than 120 days after it convenes (a 121 day session limit).”
Legislators said the extra time is needed to manage the anticipated $1 billion in federal relief funds expected to come to the state through the federal American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Biden last month.
On April 8, Sen. Scott Kawasaki wrote in his newsletter to Alaskans, “There is still a great deal of work left in order to pass a budget that properly funds essential state services and works for all Alaskans. A large part of that equation is the federal stimulus dollars the state is set to receive from the federal government next month.”
Gov. Mike Dunleavy and the Legislature will be working with the federal government to allocate the money, under the terms of the relief package, which is recovery assistance due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Federal guidelines for state spending will not be available until early May.
House Speaker Louise Stutes previously said she expects both the House and Senate to have a fiscal year 2022 budget passed by Day 121.
Contact political reporter Linda F. Hersey at 459-7575 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMpolitics.