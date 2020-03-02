The following teleconferences are scheduled to be held at the Fairbanks Legislative Information Office, 1292 Sadler Way, Suite 308. Hearings are subject to change. For the most current and complete listing of hearings go to www.akleg.gov or call the LIO at 452-4448. AlaskaLegislature.tv has a live stream of all standing committee meetings online.
Committee Meetings
Monday
7:45 a.m. Senate Finance Corrections Subcommittee
Presentation: Inmate Health & Rehabilitation
8 a.m. House Education Committee
TBA
9 a.m. House Finance Committee
HB 79 Peace Officer/Firefighter Retire Benefits
HB 30 Workers' Comp: Death; Perm Partial Impair
HB 186 Naming Irene Webber Bridge — public testimony
HB 223 Naming Vietnam Heli. Pilots' Mem. Bridge
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
Presentation: Analysis of Ballot Initiative 190GTX by Rich & Christina Ruggiero, IN3NERGY
1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee
HB 198 Aggravating Factors At Sentencing — public testimony
HB 148 Marriage Witnesses — public testimony/pending referral
1 p.m. House Resources Committee
TBA
1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee
HB 127 Dental Hygienist Advanced Prac Permit
HB 159 Medical Education Program
HB 182 Sexual Assault Examination Kits: Testing
1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee
Consideration of Governor's Appointees:
Alaska Police Standards Council
- Ed Mercer
- Joseph White
- Jennifer Winkleman
— Public Testimony on All Appointees —
3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee
HB 232 Municipal Tax Credits — public testimony
HB 93 Military Spouse Courtesy License
HB 235 AK Workforce Investment Board:Allocations
3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee
SB 217 State Land Voucher; PFDS — public testimony
SB 161 Geothermal Resources — public testimony
HJR 25 Ensure Access Into Denali Park — public testimony
SB 159 Salt Water Fishing: Operators/Guides — public testimony
Tuesday
8 a.m. House Community & Regional Affairs Committee
HB 193 Second Verse Of Alaska's State Song — public testimony
HB 221 State Recognition Of Tribes
8 a.m. House Tribal Affairs Special Committee
HB 287 Village Public Safety Officer Grants
9: a.m. House Finance Committee
HB 121 Repeal State Agency Performance Audits — public testimony
HB 209 Establish Dep't Of Management And Budget — public testimony
9 a.m. Senate Education Committee
Consideration of Governor's Appointees:
Board of Education & Early Development
- Keith Hamilton
- Lorri Van Diest
HB 109 Military Children School Residency Waiver
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
SB 123 Electric Reliability Organizations — public testimony
11 a.m. House Fisheries Committee
Consideration of Governor's Appointees: — public testimony
- Fishermen's Fund Advisory & Appeals Council
- Board of Fisheries
HB 247 Sport Fishing Enhancement Surcharge — public testimony
1 p.m. House Military & Veterans’ Affairs Committee
HB 169 OCC. Licensing; Min. Wage; Lobbying
1 p.m. House Transportation Committee
HB 253 Sale, Transfer, Or Disposal Of Ferries — public testimony
1 p.m. House Finance Committee
TBA
1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee
Consideration of Governor's Appointees:
Board of Veterinary Examiners
- Denise Albert
- Hal Geiger
- Rachel Berngartt
- Scott Flamme
Board of Chiropractic Examiners
- John Lloyd
Board of Direct-Entry Midwives
- Hannah St. George
Board of Nursing
- Emily Schubert
- Wendy Monrad
Board of Social Work Examiners
- Brandon Ercanbrack
— Public Testimony on All Appointees —
SB 172 Extending The State Medical Board — public testimony
SB 182 Age For Nicotine/E-Cig; Tax E-Cig. — public testimony
3 p.m. House Health & Social Services Committee
HB 183 Alaska Psychiatric Institute
HB 86 Mental Health Hospital: Contracts/Bids
HB 184 Controlled Sub. Data: Exempt Veterinarian — public testimony
3 p.m. House State Affairs Committee
SB 101 March 12: Ashley Johnson-Barr Day -pending referral
HB 233 Electronic Display Of Required Documents
HB 264 Proof Of Insurance: Unsatisfied Judgments
HB 250 Voter Registration Age
3:30 p.m. Senate Community & Regional Affairs Committee
SB 194 Advanced Nuclear Reactors
3:30 p.m. Senate State Affairs Committee
SJR 18 Women's Suffrage — public testimony
HB 83 Prohibit Voting By Facsimile — public testimony
SB 165 Prostitution/Trafficking; Vacate Convict.
SB 137 Extend Board Of Parole
Wednesday
7:30 a.m. Senate Transportation & Public Facilities Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: Aviation — International & Rural Airports
8 a.m. House Education Committee
HB 236 Increase Base Student Allocation — public testimony
9 a.m. House Finance Committee
HJR 15 Const. Am: Votes Needed For Veto Override
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
Presentation: Legislative Finance Review of Governor's Amendments
HB 234 Approp:Supp; Reapprop; CAP; Amend; CBR — public testimony/pending referral
1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee
TBA
1 p.m. House Resources Committee
Presentation: The State of Alaska's Unsung Economic Powerhouse by Lee Hart, Alaska Outdoor Alliance
HB 151 Electric Reliability Organizations
1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee
TBA
1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee
SB 8 Access the marijuana conviction records — public testimony
SB 191 Trusts, Trustees, Community Property — public testimony
3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee
HB 235 AK Workforce Investment Board: Allocations
HB 27 Regulation Of Flame Retardant Chemicals
3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee
Presentation: The State of Alaska's Outdoor Industry: Unsung Economic Powerhouse by the Alaska Outdoor Alliance
SB 130 Seafood Product Development Tax Credit — public testimony
SB 189 Sport Fishing Enhancement Surcharge — public testimony
Thursday
7:45 a.m. Senate Corrections Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: Behavioral Health: Behavioral Health Grants, Medicaid 1115 Waiver
8 a.m. House Community & Regional Affairs Committee
HB 174 Min. Age To Possess Nicotine/E-Cig Product — public testimony
HCR 14 Brain Injury Awareness Month — public testimony
8 a.m. House Tribal Affairs Committee
HB 287 Village Public Safety Officer Grants — public testimony
9 a.m. House Finance Committee
HB 230 Intensive Mgmt Surcharge/Repeal Term Date
HB 197 Extend Seismic Hazards Safety Commission
9 a.m. Senate Education Committee
TBA
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
SB 154 Approp: Capital; Supp; Other Approp.
Presentation: Office of Management & Budget Deferred Maintenance Update by:
- Office of Management & Budget
- Department of Transportation & Public Facilities
10 a.m. House Fisheries Special Committee
HB 247 Sport Fishing Enhancement Surcharge
1 p.m. House Military & Veterans’ Affairs Committee
TBA
1 p.m. House Transportation Committee
HB 273 Abandoned Vehicles; Private Property
1 p.m. Senate Education & Early Development Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: FY21 DEED Budget
1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee
TBA
1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee
Presentation: Consideration of Governor's Appointees:
Board of Public Accountancy — Donald Vieira
Board of Marital & Family Therapy — Kayla Green
State Physical Therapy & Occupational Therapy
Board — Lisa Radley
Board of Pharmacy — Justin Ruffridge
— Public Testimony on All Appointees —
SB 156 Employer's Unemployment Insur Rate — public testimony
SB 195 BD Of Directors: Domestic Insurers — public testimony
3:00 p.m. House Health & Social Services Committee
Presentation: Addressing Caps in the Crisis
Psychiatric Response System by
- Dept. of Health & Social Services
- Dept. of Law
HB 183 Alaska Psychiatric Institute — public testimony
HB 86 Mental Health Hospital: Contracts/Bids — public testimony
3:00 p.m. House State Affairs Committee
TBA
3:00 p.m. Senate Natural Resources Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: FY21 Agency Budget
3:30 p.m. Senate State Affairs Committee
SB 133 Sexual Assault Examination Kits: Testing
SB 97 Art In Public Buildings & Facilities
SB 183 Abandoned Vehicles; Private Property
SCR 11 Decoration Of Honor Award: Gabriel Conde — public testimony
4 p.m. Senate Labor & Workforce Development Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: FY 21 Agency Budget
Friday
7 a.m. Senate Health & Social Services Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: Senior Health: Pioneer Homes, Senior & Disabilities Services
8 a.m. House Education Committee
HB 180 Add Faculty Member Univ Board Of Regents — public testimony
9 a.m. House Finance Committee
HB 187 Restrict Out-Of-State Correctional Facil.
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
HB 139 AK Perm. Fund Corp. Procurement Exemption
SB 30 College Credit For High School Students — public testimony
1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee
HB 290 Alternative To Arrest: Mental Health Ctr. — public testimony
1 p.m. House Resources Committee
TBA
1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee
TBA
1:30 p.m. Senate Health & Social Services Committee
SB 120 Administration Of Psychotropic Medication
SB 179 Nursing: Licensure; Multistate Compact
SJR 13 Const. Am: Prohibit Abortion/Funding — public testimony
1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee
Consideration of Governor's Appointees:
State Board of Parole — Leitoni "Lei" Tupou
Commission on Judicial Conduct — Robert Sheldon
— Public Testimony on All Appointees —
3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee
HB 93 Military Spouse Courtesy License — public testimony
3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee
SB 176 Regulate PFAS Use; Fire/Water Safety — public testimony
SB 232 Personal Use Fishing Permit Fees — public testimony