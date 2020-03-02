The following teleconferences are scheduled to be held at the Fairbanks Legislative Information Office, 1292 Sadler Way, Suite 308. Hearings are subject to change. For the most current and complete listing of hearings go to www.akleg.gov or call the LIO at 452-4448. AlaskaLegislature.tv has a live stream of all standing committee meetings online.

Committee Meetings

Monday

7:45 a.m. Senate Finance Corrections Subcommittee

Presentation: Inmate Health & Rehabilitation

8 a.m. House Education Committee

TBA

9 a.m. House Finance Committee

HB 79 Peace Officer/Firefighter Retire Benefits

HB 30 Workers' Comp: Death; Perm Partial Impair

HB 186 Naming Irene Webber Bridge — public testimony

HB 223 Naming Vietnam Heli. Pilots' Mem. Bridge

9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee

Presentation: Analysis of Ballot Initiative 190GTX by Rich & Christina Ruggiero, IN3NERGY

1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee

HB 198 Aggravating Factors At Sentencing — public testimony

HB 148 Marriage Witnesses — public testimony/pending referral

1 p.m. House Resources Committee

TBA

1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee

HB 127 Dental Hygienist Advanced Prac Permit

HB 159 Medical Education Program

HB 182 Sexual Assault Examination Kits: Testing

1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee

Consideration of Governor's Appointees:

Alaska Police Standards Council

- Ed Mercer

- Joseph White

- Jennifer Winkleman

— Public Testimony on All Appointees —

3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee

HB 232 Municipal Tax Credits — public testimony

HB 93 Military Spouse Courtesy License

HB 235 AK Workforce Investment Board:Allocations

3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee

SB 217 State Land Voucher; PFDS — public testimony

SB 161 Geothermal Resources — public testimony

HJR 25 Ensure Access Into Denali Park — public testimony

SB 159 Salt Water Fishing: Operators/Guides — public testimony

Tuesday

8 a.m. House Community & Regional Affairs Committee

HB 193 Second Verse Of Alaska's State Song — public testimony

HB 221 State Recognition Of Tribes

8 a.m. House Tribal Affairs Special Committee

HB 287 Village Public Safety Officer Grants

9: a.m. House Finance Committee

HB 121 Repeal State Agency Performance Audits — public testimony

HB 209 Establish Dep't Of Management And Budget — public testimony

9 a.m. Senate Education Committee

Consideration of Governor's Appointees:

Board of Education & Early Development

- Keith Hamilton

- Lorri Van Diest

HB 109 Military Children School Residency Waiver

9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee

SB 123 Electric Reliability Organizations — public testimony

11 a.m. House Fisheries Committee

Consideration of Governor's Appointees: — public testimony

- Fishermen's Fund Advisory & Appeals Council

- Board of Fisheries

HB 247 Sport Fishing Enhancement Surcharge — public testimony

1 p.m. House Military & Veterans’ Affairs Committee

HB 169 OCC. Licensing; Min. Wage; Lobbying

1 p.m. House Transportation Committee

HB 253 Sale, Transfer, Or Disposal Of Ferries — public testimony

1 p.m. House Finance Committee

TBA

1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee

Consideration of Governor's Appointees:

Board of Veterinary Examiners

- Denise Albert

- Hal Geiger

- Rachel Berngartt

- Scott Flamme

Board of Chiropractic Examiners

- John Lloyd

Board of Direct-Entry Midwives

- Hannah St. George

Board of Nursing

- Emily Schubert

- Wendy Monrad

Board of Social Work Examiners

- Brandon Ercanbrack

— Public Testimony on All Appointees —

SB 172 Extending The State Medical Board — public testimony

SB 182 Age For Nicotine/E-Cig; Tax E-Cig. — public testimony

3 p.m. House Health & Social Services Committee

HB 183 Alaska Psychiatric Institute

HB 86 Mental Health Hospital: Contracts/Bids

HB 184 Controlled Sub. Data: Exempt Veterinarian — public testimony

3 p.m. House State Affairs Committee

SB 101 March 12: Ashley Johnson-Barr Day -pending referral

HB 233 Electronic Display Of Required Documents

HB 264 Proof Of Insurance: Unsatisfied Judgments

HB 250 Voter Registration Age

3:30 p.m. Senate Community & Regional Affairs Committee

SB 194 Advanced Nuclear Reactors

3:30 p.m. Senate State Affairs Committee

SJR 18 Women's Suffrage — public testimony

HB 83 Prohibit Voting By Facsimile — public testimony

SB 165 Prostitution/Trafficking; Vacate Convict.

SB 137 Extend Board Of Parole

Wednesday

7:30 a.m. Senate Transportation & Public Facilities Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: Aviation — International & Rural Airports

8 a.m. House Education Committee

HB 236 Increase Base Student Allocation — public testimony

9 a.m. House Finance Committee

HJR 15 Const. Am: Votes Needed For Veto Override

9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee

Presentation: Legislative Finance Review of Governor's Amendments

HB 234 Approp:Supp; Reapprop; CAP; Amend; CBR — public testimony/pending referral

1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee

TBA

1 p.m. House Resources Committee

Presentation: The State of Alaska's Unsung Economic Powerhouse by Lee Hart, Alaska Outdoor Alliance

HB 151 Electric Reliability Organizations

1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee

TBA

1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee

SB 8 Access the marijuana conviction records — public testimony

SB 191 Trusts, Trustees, Community Property — public testimony

3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee

HB 235 AK Workforce Investment Board: Allocations

HB 27 Regulation Of Flame Retardant Chemicals

3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee

Presentation: The State of Alaska's Outdoor Industry: Unsung Economic Powerhouse by the Alaska Outdoor Alliance

SB 130 Seafood Product Development Tax Credit — public testimony

SB 189 Sport Fishing Enhancement Surcharge — public testimony

Thursday

7:45 a.m. Senate Corrections Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: Behavioral Health: Behavioral Health Grants, Medicaid 1115 Waiver

8 a.m. House Community & Regional Affairs Committee

HB 174 Min. Age To Possess Nicotine/E-Cig Product — public testimony

HCR 14 Brain Injury Awareness Month — public testimony

8 a.m. House Tribal Affairs Committee

HB 287 Village Public Safety Officer Grants — public testimony

9 a.m. House Finance Committee

HB 230 Intensive Mgmt Surcharge/Repeal Term Date

HB 197 Extend Seismic Hazards Safety Commission

9 a.m. Senate Education Committee

TBA

9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee

SB 154 Approp: Capital; Supp; Other Approp.

Presentation: Office of Management & Budget Deferred Maintenance Update by:

- Office of Management & Budget

- Department of Transportation & Public Facilities

10 a.m. House Fisheries Special Committee

HB 247 Sport Fishing Enhancement Surcharge

1 p.m. House Military & Veterans’ Affairs Committee

TBA

1 p.m. House Transportation Committee

HB 273 Abandoned Vehicles; Private Property

1 p.m. Senate Education & Early Development Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: FY21 DEED Budget

1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee

TBA

1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee

Presentation: Consideration of Governor's Appointees:

Board of Public Accountancy — Donald Vieira

Board of Marital & Family Therapy — Kayla Green

State Physical Therapy & Occupational Therapy

Board — Lisa Radley

Board of Pharmacy — Justin Ruffridge

— Public Testimony on All Appointees —

SB 156 Employer's Unemployment Insur Rate — public testimony

SB 195 BD Of Directors: Domestic Insurers — public testimony

3:00 p.m. House Health & Social Services Committee

Presentation: Addressing Caps in the Crisis

Psychiatric Response System by

- Dept. of Health & Social Services

- Dept. of Law

HB 183 Alaska Psychiatric Institute — public testimony

HB 86 Mental Health Hospital: Contracts/Bids — public testimony

3:00 p.m. House State Affairs Committee

TBA

3:00 p.m. Senate Natural Resources Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: FY21 Agency Budget

3:30 p.m. Senate State Affairs Committee

SB 133 Sexual Assault Examination Kits: Testing

SB 97 Art In Public Buildings & Facilities

SB 183 Abandoned Vehicles; Private Property

SCR 11 Decoration Of Honor Award: Gabriel Conde — public testimony

4 p.m. Senate Labor & Workforce Development Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: FY 21 Agency Budget

Friday

7 a.m. Senate Health & Social Services Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: Senior Health: Pioneer Homes, Senior & Disabilities Services

8 a.m. House Education Committee

HB 180 Add Faculty Member Univ Board Of Regents — public testimony

9 a.m. House Finance Committee

HB 187 Restrict Out-Of-State Correctional Facil.

9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee

HB 139 AK Perm. Fund Corp. Procurement Exemption

SB 30 College Credit For High School Students — public testimony

1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee

HB 290 Alternative To Arrest: Mental Health Ctr. — public testimony

1 p.m. House Resources Committee

TBA

1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee

TBA

1:30 p.m. Senate Health & Social Services Committee

SB 120 Administration Of Psychotropic Medication

SB 179 Nursing: Licensure; Multistate Compact

SJR 13 Const. Am: Prohibit Abortion/Funding — public testimony

1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee

Consideration of Governor's Appointees:

State Board of Parole — Leitoni "Lei" Tupou

Commission on Judicial Conduct — Robert Sheldon

— Public Testimony on All Appointees —

3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee

HB 93 Military Spouse Courtesy License — public testimony

3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee

SB 176 Regulate PFAS Use; Fire/Water Safety — public testimony

SB 232 Personal Use Fishing Permit Fees — public testimony