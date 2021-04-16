Alaska’s private businesses would be banned from requiring employees to get Covid-19 vaccines under a bill proposed by Rep. Ben Carpenter.
The GOP lawmaker’s bill would stop the University of Alaska, state government, municipalities and school districts from imposing Covid vaccine mandates for employees, or keeping unvaccinated people from accessing public areas or services. Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has stated he is against vaccine mandates.
"I believe the vaccine is an intensely personal choice, and our government ought to side with the individual," Carpenter said. "There is a significant amount of the population that has expressed support for this type of legislation."
Titled "An Act relating to Covid-19 immunization rights," the bill was introduced after Alaska Industrial Hardware (AIH) imposed a mandate for its 2,100 employees to be vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus.
Carpenter said late Friday that his bill is unrelated to the AIH decision, though requests from individual Alaskans prompted him to introduce the legislation. He said he is uncertain about the impact of the bill, at this early stage, on AIH if it becomes law.
Bering Straits Native Corp., which owns AIH, implemented the employee vaccine requirement at its eight retail stores across Alaska. AIH runs a Fairbanks store at 2951 Airport Way.
On April 9, Bering Straits Native Corp. posted an announcement on its website about the vaccine requirement. The announcement noted the devastation of the 1918 flu pandemic to Native people. The company said "as a result, and after careful consideration, BSNC has taken the step of requiring all employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 once the vaccine is available to them."
Carpenter’s bill was introduced in the House on Wednesday and referred to the Community & Regional Affairs and Labor & Commerce committees. If it passes those committees, it will go to the full House for a vote. Reps. Sarah Vance and Chris Kurka are co-sponsors.
The bill specifically prohibits Covid-19 vaccines for employment.
It states that “unless authorized by federal law,” an employer may not require an employee or job applicant to undergo or show proof of a Covid vaccine “as a condition of employment.”
Even in situations where the federal government requires Covid vaccinations, the bill allows employees to refuse on the grounds of religious beliefs or if they have an underlying medical condition that prevents them from receiving the vaccine.
Carpenter said he is concerned that the federal government could start requiring Covid-19 vaccinations. He sees his bill as a step to counter such a measure.
"The Covid crisis is being influenced by the federal government through the CDC," Carpenter said.
"There needs to be solidarity among states to not require mandatory vaccinations," he added. "This could turn into a state’s rights issue."
