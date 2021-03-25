Alaska has joined more than a dozen states in a lawsuit challenging President Biden's executive order to stop new oil and gas drilling leases on federal lands and waters.
Fourteen states filed the federal lawsuit Wednesday, which seeks to overturn the suspension of new leases for oil and gas drilling and cancellation of lease sales in Alaska waters, the Gulf of Mexico and western states. The lawsuit was filed in the Western District Court of Louisiana.
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a statement that supports the lawsuit as well as continuing oil and gas drilling in Alaska.
"We fear that President Biden’s attack on federal oil and gas leasing has only begun,” he said, “and the state must be involved to protect the interests of all Alaskans, in the responsible development of the bountiful natural resources contained within Alaska.”
The lawsuit specifically asks for a lease sale in Alaska’s Cook Inlet to move forward as well as other areas. Sales have been canceled in seven other states.
The lawsuit alleges that Biden’s executive order violates federal law regulating petroleum leases. The lawsuit contends that Biden failed to follow protocol for changing government regulations. President Biden signed the executive order on Jan. 27 implementing the moratorium.
“This case allows us to stand opposed to the wholesale prohibition on new federal leasing sought by the president, and serves as a statement to the new administration about the importance of the oil and gas industry to the state of Alaska,” Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor said.
“Biden’s executive orders abandon middle-class jobs at a time when America needs them most and put our energy security in the hands of foreign countries, many of whom despise America’s greatness,” said Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who is leading the litigation.
All 14 state attorney generals involved in the lawsuit are Republican.
The Energy Information Administration forecast that the pause on new gas and oil leases will not impact production until 2022, when the number of barrels of crude oil per day will drop by 100,000 out of 11 million barrels.
Biden has pledged to “review and reset” the nation’s gas and oil leasing program.
The Biden administration stated the pause allows for a review of the environmental impact of oil and gas drilling leases. The administration also stated that 53 percent of onshore and more than 75 percent of offshore leases currently are not being used to produce fuel.
A central theme of Biden’s campaign for president was to create a new energy infrastructure that emphasizes alternative energy sources to fight climate change. He also promised to stop new permits for drilling on public lands and water.
Biden has pledged to pour more than $1 trillion into a national alternative energy infrastructure that will create jobs, redefine building standards, move the nation to electric vehicles, and promote renewable energy sources for electricity generation.
