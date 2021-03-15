The Alaska Republican Party has formally rebuked U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, stating in a written resolution that her public comments and votes in Congress conflict with the party platform and "best interests of the state.”
The state GOP, in a lengthy resolution adopted March 13, took issue with Murkowski's statements and actions against former President Donald Trump, including her vote to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 riots the Capitol.
The resolution states that the "Alaska Republican Party ... separates itself from Sen. Murkowski's conviction vote of President Trump" on incitement of insurrection charges.
The resolution also cites Murkowski for:
• Refusing to repeal the Affordable Care Act;
• Opposing “placing limits on abortions”;
• Supporting Rep. Deb Haaland, D-Mexico, as Secretary of the Interior.
The state party's censure of Murkowski, the second most senior Republican woman in the U.S. Senate, is a resolution that does not carry consequences. But party leadership also vowed to tap a candidate to challenge the incumbent senator, who is up for reelection in 2022.
“Resolved that under Alaska Republican Party Rules… the Party hereby will recruit a Republican primary challenger to oppose and prohibit Senator Murkowski from being a candidate in any Republican primary to the extent legally possible,” states the resolution, signed by Glenn Clary, who chairs the state party.
Clary sent a copy of the signed Alaska Republican Party resolution censuring Murkowski to the News-Miner, after an interview request was made to him and other party leaders. He did not comment further. Calls and emails to other party leaders were not returned by Monday evening.
Trevor Jepsen of the Alaska Young Republicans, contacted by phone Monday, said that state party officials advised him and other members to keep quiet about the vote to censure Murkowski, “because some people (members of the public) disagree with it. We don’t want to turn off voters.”
However, he added that the feeling within the state party to censure Murkowski is “pretty much universal.” He declined to comment further.
Murkowski had issued a statement in February about her decision to convict Trump.
“On January 13, when the U.S. House of Representatives impeached former President Donald J. Trump for a second time, I committed to upholding my oath as a U.S. Senator—to listen to each side impartially, review all the facts, and then decide how I would vote. I have done that and after listening to the trial this past week, I have reached the conclusion that President Trump’s actions were an impeachable offense and his course of conduct amounts to incitement of insurrection as set out in the Article of Impeachment."
