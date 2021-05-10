The Colonial Pipeline cyber attack is a wake-up call for the energy industry in Alaska and the U.S. to fortify critical infrastructure, energy lawyer Brad Keithley said Monday.
“Alaska certainly has critical energy infrastructure that is dependent on smooth functioning information technology. If someone got into it, it could be very disruptive,” said Keithley, publisher of “Thoughts on Alaska Oil and Gas,” an industry newsletter.
Colonial Pipeline is the target of a ransomware attack by a Russian criminal group called DarkSide that shut down the nation’s largest gasoline supplier. The hack involves a ransom demand.
A similar cyber attack, if carried out in Alaska, could disrupt the trans-Alaska pipeline system (TAPS), gas production, gas supplies or the power grid, Keithley said.
“All are dependent on IT,” he said. ”People need to double-down on protections.”
Alyeska Pipeline Service Co., a consortium of oil companies that owns TAPS, said that it has “a very comprehensive cyber security program that maintains many layers of protection.”
“We rely on an in-house cyber security team and third-party experts, and we engage regularly with federal law enforcement agencies and industry partners,” said Michelle Egan, chief communications officer.
“Cyber security is a significant issue for all businesses and certainly at the forefront for critical infrastructure like TAPS,” she said. “That is why we have a cyber security program to protect the pipeline and our business systems.”
Large-scale cyber attacks are on the rise, with more than 1,000 data breaches in 2020, the costliest year on record for ransomware.
A recent cyber attack involves the Alaska Court System, which has been offline for a week. There has been no ransom demand, and the hacker has not been identified.
