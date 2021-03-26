Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Friday afternoon in a hastily called press conference that the state is taking ownership of more than 800,000 miles of navigable rivers and 30 million acres of navigable lakes now under title, permitting and control of the federal government.
The areas comprise most of the rivers and lakes in Alaska, based on maps provided by Dunleavy’s office.
Dunleavy also disclosed that he sent a letter Friday to President Joe Biden, announcing his intent to take ownership of “submerged lands [that] pass through important federal land holdings, including national parks, national forests and national wildlife refuges.”
Dunleavy urged the Biden administration to work with state Attorney General Treg Taylor to “voluntarily ... transfer title to the state.”
The governor’s office indicated after the press conference that it expects litigation to follow.
The U.S. Park Service, including park rangers, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife and other federal agencies will no longer have jurisdiction over the identified rivers, lakes and submerged lands, Dunleavy stated at the press conference.
“For too long, we have waited for federal land managers to fulfill their duty and acknowledge that the Alaska people, and not their bureaucracies, are the true owners of Alaska’s navigable waters and submerged lands,” Dunleavy said, adding that the federal government has a “chokehold” on these areas.
A request by the News-Miner to the Alaska Department of Law asking what statute granted Dunleavy the authority to take ownership of federally titled lakes and rivers was not returned.
Alaska’s congressional delegation — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Republican Rep. Don Young — were not consulted or informed about the governor’s move, a spokesman for the governor’s office said.
Dunleavy said that federal permits will be honored for the 2021 open water season, before the state assumes control.
He said the state will convert individual federal permits to state permits as well as issue state permits for federal construction on state-owned submerged lands. He did not offer a forecast on the expected costs of the state assuming control and permitting on federal lakes, rivers and submerged lands.
Dunleavy said he directed Corri Feige, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, to order the U.S. Secretaries of Interior and Agriculture to end oversight of “such lands within federal conservation units and refer all users to state authorities.”
Asked whether state control of navigable lakes and rivers is a move to end federally imposed fishing limits, Jeff Walker, an attorney and manager of the State of Alaska Public Access Assertion and Defense agency, repeated Dunleavy’s assertion that Alaska is exercising its control to manage navigable rivers and lakes.
Asked whether state control of Alaska rivers, lakes and submerged lands would impact or usurp enforcement of federal laws protecting endangered species, Walker said it would not.
Walker said that his office will follow up on complaints by Alaskans who believe that federal authorities have breached their authority on "state-owned submerged lands."
Dunleavy and other state officials in attendance said that a U.S. Supreme Court case involving moose hunter John Sturgeon helped to establish the legal precedent by which the governor is now asserting state ownership.
Dunleavy pointed to a pair of higher court decisions that sided with Sturgeon, who had been cited for crossing federally restricted “navigable waters” in his boat. Sturgeon was attempting to travel through the Yukon-Charley National Preserve.
The court heard two cases involving Sturgeon v. Frost that challenged the U.S. National Park Service’s authority over the state of Alaska, under the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act.
Sturgeon prevailed in both of those cases.
Sturgeon attended the Dunleavy press conference Friday and voiced support for the governor’s expressed intention to take title and control of identified federal lakes, rivers and submerged lands in Alaska.
“My battle with the federal government took 13 years,” Sturgeon said, describing the cases as an issue of “sovereignty over navigable waters.”
Corri Feige, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, echoed the assertions of state ownership and state rights.
“These [waters] are transportation corridors and conduits for business development,” Feige said. “We own the submerged lands beneath them.”
What is impacted by the state's plan to control navigable waterways
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Friday that his office is developing an interactive map detailing what he described as the state's claims to submerged lands that pass through national parks, waters and preserves.
The following is the list provided by the governor's office, separated by the federal agencies with oversight and control of the areas:
• U.S. National Park Service: Noatak National Preserve, Kobuk Valley National Park, Bering Land Bridge National Preserve, Denali National Park and Preserve, Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve, Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, Katmai National Park and Preserve, Kenai Fjords National Park, Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve, Lake Clark National Park and Preserve, Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve.
• U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service: Becharof National Wildlife Refuge, Innoko National Wildlife Refuge, Izembek National Wildlife Refuge, Kanuti National Wildlife Refuge, Kenai National Wildlife Refuge, Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, Koyukuk National Wildlife Refuge, Nowitna National Wildlife Refuge, Selawik National Wildlife Refuge, Tetlin National Wildlife Refuge, Togiak National Wildlife Refuge, Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge, Yukon Flats National Wildlife Refuge.
• U.S. Forest Service: Tongass National Forest, Chugach National Forest.
• U.S. Bureau of Land Management: Steese National Conservation Area, Beaver Creek Wild and Scenic River, Birch Creek Wild and Scenic River, Fortymile River Wild and Scenic River, Gulkana River Wild and Scenic River, Unalakleet River Wild and Scenic River, Delta River Wild and Scenic River.
