Alaska Airlines pledged Wednesday to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement, the international treaty for reducing global greenhouse gases.
The Sea-Tac company also identified immediate goals for lowering emissions that include upgrading its fleet for more fuel-efficient aircraft and transitioning to electric ground equipment that service its aircraft.
In making the announcement, Alaska Airlines joined 105 companies in the U.S. to sign the Climate Pledge, a public commitment initiated by Amazon and Global Optimism to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement a decade ahead of deadline.
In addition to Alaska Airlines, new signatories include Colgate-Palmolive, PepsiCo., Heineken and Visa.
“The 105 pledge signatories together generate over $1.4 trillion in global annual revenues and have more than 5 million employees across 25 industries in 16 countries,” according to an announcement by Amazon.
The companies agree to regularly report carbon emissions, invest in decarbonization, and implement clean energy solutions, from transportation to supply chain efficiencies.
Alaska Airlines stated its goal is to be the “nation’s most fuel-efficient airlines.” It is planning to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 through the following actions, among others:
• Acquiring more fuel-efficient aircraft. “We recently finalized our order for up to 120 Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft, with four already delivered this year. Our newest MAX aircraft are 22% more fuel-efficient on a seat-by-seat basis than the aircraft they replace,” the airline said in a prepared statement.
• Implementing operational efficiencies. The company is taking several steps that include optimizing flight routes, developing energy-efficient hangars, such as its LEED-certified hangar in Anchorage, and transitioning to electric ground equipment while working with airports for infrastructure to support it.
• Increasing fossil fuel alternatives. The company has committed to using more sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), in the form of a bio-based blend with traditional jet fuel. It is working to increase commercial production and viability of alternative jet fuels in the U.S. and globally.
• Advancing electric or alternative power. The company is working to advance “novel propulsion,” or the use of electric or alternative power, for regional aircraft by 2040.
• Scaling up carbon removal. Alaska Airlines is working with Carbon Direct on carbon removal and utilization technologies. Carbon Direct’s scientists develop a variety of carbon removal solutions for clients.
