An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 was reported 16 miles south of Willow at 3.23 a.m. The quake was located at a depth of 26 miles and was felt from Willow to Anchorage.
Two quakes with magnitudes of 3.9 and 4.4 were also reported near the same epicenter at 3:27 a.m. and 6:03 a.m., respectively. Dozens of smaller aftershocks also were measured.
No immediate damage was reported, although traffic was briefly rerouted on the Glenn Highway this morning so officials could check the bridges over the Knik River for possible damage, according to the Anchorage Daily News. The highway was reopened shortly afterward.