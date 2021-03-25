Three people are charged with conspiracy, bribery and money laundering involving millions of dollars’ worth of U.S. military contracts in Alaska, including Eielson Air Force Base.
Ryan and Raihana Dalbec of Virginia and Brian Lowell Nash II of Washington were indicted Tuesday after allegedly conspiring to award contracts to Dalbecs’ company Best Choice Construction, according to a federal indictment released Wednesday by Bryan Wilson, Alaska’s acting United States attorney.
According to the indictment, in 2019, the Dalbecs paid U.S. Air Force Contract Specialist Nash more than $460,000 in bribes. In return, while stationed in Anchorage at
Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson , Nash provided them with confidential information about bases near Anchorage and Fairbanks, helping the couple win multiple Alaska military contracts. The contracts included a construction contract related to the F-35 aircraft program at Eielson Air Force Base and contracts to perform construction and related services at JBER, the indictment stated.
The indictment also alleges the defendants “committed multiple overt acts” in furtherance of the bribery conspiracy. Additionally, between March and October 2019, the Dalbecs and Nash are alleged to have laundered payments and proceeds from the bribery scheme to hide the activities.
If convicted, each defendant faces up to 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine for the most serious charges in the indictment. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations conducted the investigation leading to the indictment in this case. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan D. Tansey.
