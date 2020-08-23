Two people are dead after their boat overturned on the Kuskokwim River downstream from Aniak last week.
On Friday about 8:20 a.m., Alaska State Troopers received a report of an overturned boat on the Kuskokwim River between Aniak and Kalskag. The person who reported the incident had been flagged down by one of the boat's occupants, Nick Levi, a resident of Kalskag.
Two other people in the boat, Glenn Kameroff and Nastasia Kameroff, also of Kalskag were missing, according to a troopers news release. Their bodies were later found and transported to Anchorage for autopsy, by request of the Alaska Medical Examiner's office.
Next of kin have been notified. No foul play is suspected.