The Alaska Division of Elections has been given the green light to continue printing and mailing general election ballots that leave the political affiliation of a candidate off the ballot this year, instead only listing the party that nominated each candidate.
This ruling is in response to a lawsuit filed originally with the Superior Court by unaffiliated congressional candidate Alyse Galvin, who challenged the ballots alleging the change in design may incorrectly lead voters to assume she is a Democrat because her only political reference on the ballot is that she is the Democratic party nominee.
In 2018, the Supreme Court passed a decision allowing independent candidates to participate in party-run primaries if the party allows it. The Alaska Democratic party allows such participation. The Alaska Republican Party does not.
The new design is a change from the 2018 ballots which listed a candidates by the party which nominated them but also had a letter by a candidates name signifying their political affiliation — "R" for Republican, "D" for Democrat, "I" for Independent, etc.
In her 2018 bid for the same U.S. House seat, Galvin was listed as the Democratic nominee but also had a letter by her name signifying her independent status.
After the change in the ballots was announced earlier this week, Galvin filed a lawsuit with the Superior Court late Tuesday night.
Superior Court Judge Jennifer Henderson issued a temporary halt to the printing of the new ballots in order to give legal teams time to present arguments. She later ruled Friday morning that while the change in ballot design caused harm to Galvin, an unaffiliated candidate, and raised questions about whether the state had violated a law requiring ballots to list candidates' political affiliation, ordering the state to reprint 800,000 ballots that are slated to be mailed overseas on Saturday would cause more harm.
The dispute was heard by the Supreme Court later that day after both Galvin and the state asked for an expedited verdict.
The Supreme Court heard arguments Friday afternoon and issued a verbal ruling hours later, upholding Henderson's original ruling.
“I’ve been a proud independent for my entire political life. I ran as an independent last time and it’s how I’m running now," Galvin said in a statement after the Friday ruling. "While I’m disappointed and disagree with this last-minute decision by the Division of Elections, I will continue to fight for better representation for Alaskans all across our state. This election is about restoring our economy and Alaskan’s faith in our government. When elected, I will bring transparency, civility, honesty, and accountability to Congress.”
The election in Nov. 3.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter at twitter.com/FDNMpolitics.