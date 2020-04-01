A new Parenting Hotline has been launched by the Resource Center for Parents & Children to help families during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis
Call 907-456-9099 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 12 a.m., seven days a week. Staff operators will be available to share resources, information, parenting ideas and help with family problem solving.
The new phone service gives families access to information and resources in the Fairbanks area and surrounding communities; someone to talk to about every day parenting concerns and family dynamics; support, compassion and a listening ear from trained professionals in a completely confidential and non-judgmental environment, according to an announcement from the organization.
Kinross Fort Knox has provided support for this new endeavor.
The Resource Center for Parents & Children is a nonprofit organization focused on preventing child abuse and neglect. Its mission is to create a culture that values parenting and keeps children safe through education, respect, advocacy and strengthening families.