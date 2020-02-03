The Super Bowl was playing on all three of the televisions in the Central Corner roadhouse, but only a handful of the 40-plus people who had packed the small bar waiting for Yukon Quest teams to go by seemed interested in game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.
One football fan walked into the roadhouse and exclaimed, “It’s Super Bowl Sunday!” only to be corrected by a Quest spectator who yelled, “No! It’s Yukon Quest Sunday!”
The mushers on the trail also seemed unconcerned by the game that was playing on televisions across the nation.
“To be honest with you, I don’t even know who’s playing,” Yukon Quest leader Brent Sass said as he was packing up and heading out of the Mile 101 checkpoint, heading to Central.
“I used to be a big football fan, but then I became a dog musher and I don’t pay attention to football anymore.”
YQ300 leader Jeremy Traska shared a similar sentiment. “The last time I watched football, I think John Elway was still a quarterback,” he said.
•••
Caribou crowd Rosebud
Mushers broke through a herd of caribou Sunday morning as they reached the top of Rosebud Summit. Fortunately, as the teams approached the caribou scattered and didn’t cause any disruptions to the race.
