Updated 2:20 p.m.: Eureka musher Brent Sass has won the 2020 Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race on Tuesday in Whitehorse, Yukon.
It looks like it might be another close finish in the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race.
Defending champion Brent Sass and veteran musher Michelle Phillips have been playing leapfrog for the past 400 miles, with one musher taking the lead while the second one rests and vice versa.
Sass led the way into the final checkpoint at Braeburn, however, checking in at 3:37 p.m. Monday, Yukon time, with 11 dogs. Phillips followed him in 37 minutes later. She also has 11 dogs. The mushers have a mandatory eight-hour rest before heading out on the final 100-mile stretch to the finish line in Whitehorse. It was snowing heavily in the Yukon on Monday night.
Expect a winner this morning.
Cody Strathe is in third place, with Allen Moore in fourth. Eleven teams are still on the trail of the 1,000 mile race, which began Feb. 1 in Fairbanks. Olivia Shank-Neff is the current red lantern.