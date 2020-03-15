Will Rhodes and Joanna Jagow are the respective winners of the Two Rivers Dog Mushers 200/100, as both mushers crossed the finish line on Saturday in front of the Pleasant Valley Store.
Jagow reached the finish at 1:34 a.m., 13 minutes ahead of second place Sebastian Zavoico. Victoria Forrester finished at 2:04 a.m. to round out the 100’s top three.
Of the 10 mushers competing in the 100, two scratched.
Rhodes crossed the finish line in the 200-mile race at 4:17 p.m. followed by Shaynee Traska at 4:34 p.m.
As of 8 p.m. Matt Hall and Jeff Reid were the only other mushers to reach the Pleasant Valley Store. Hall took third place, finishing at 5:52 p.m. and Reid arrived at 7:54 p.m.
Four mushers are still on course. The last are expected to finish this morning.
Both races started on Friday at Chatanika Lodge. The 100-mile race had one checkpoint at the Two Rivers Lodge.
The 200-mile route had checkpoints at the Two Rivers Lodge, Pleasant Valley Store and 52 Mile Chena Hot Springs Road before the mushers wound their way back on a series trails to the finish line at Pleasant Valley Store.
Limited North American
Championship
Day two of the three-day Limited North American Championship sled dog and skijoring competitions continued on Saturday at the Jeff Studdert Racegrounds.
Pam Schamber, competing in the 4.8-mile two dog skijoring race, passed yesterday’s first place finisher Sunnifa Deehr, clocking a time of 15 minutes, 52 seconds in heat two despite only having one dog.
Schamber has a combined time of 31:59 while Deehr sits in second with a 32:20.
Schamber also extended her lead in the four dog mushing race, completing the 4.8-mile course on Saturday in 13:46 with three dogs. She now holds more than a one minute lead over second place Annie Grenier with a time of 27:36.
Grenier’s total time of 28:52 is 17 seconds faster than third place Noah Pereira.
Dawn Brown passed Kourosh Partow to grab the lead in the 11-mile eight dog race with a second day time of 33:42 for a combined time of 1:07:26.
Partow’s Saturday result of 33:59 dropped him to second place in the standings with a 1:07:30 two-day total, over one minute ahead of third place Mari Hoe-Raitto.
Kim Wells continues to hold the lead in the 6.2-mile six dog race, recording the top time both days. Her Saturday time of 18:44 brought her combined total to 36:33.
Partow holds the second place spot (38:39) and Jason Dunlap is in third (38.54).
Racing concludes today starting at 11 a.m. and the mileage for each race will increase.
