Not long after the sun rose late Saturday morning, the sound of hundreds of excited sled dogs filled the air as the season’s first race got underway.
Nineteen mushers entered the Two Rivers Dog Mushers Association Solstice 100 race, with another 10 running a 50 mile version. The race got underway at Pleasant Valley Store, 23 Mile Chena Hot Springs Road, with the first mushers leaving the start line at 11:30 a.m. The temperature was a few degrees below zero with a chilly east breeze.
Both races wind through neighborhood trails in Two Rivers and North Pole before finishing at Pleasant Valley, with the winner of the 50-mile race expected late Saturday afternoon and the 100-mile winner a few hours later.
Mushers’ trucks and trailers lined the parking area, which had been plowed to dirt, making for some exciting runs to the starting line. More than one musher was unable to stop at the line itself, but managed to hold their team in place a few feet down the trail until their allotted time to go was announced.
START ORDER
Solstice 100
Shaynee Traska
Matt Hall
Simon Mettler
Will Rhodes
Jeff Reid
Samantha Lalonde
Eric Kelly
Jessie Holmes
Annie Dargan
James Shahan
Jeff Deeter
Katti Jo Deeter
Ben Good
Chandler Wappett
Deke Naaktgeboren
Adam Lindenmuth
Dave Turner
Jake Witkop
Joe Weber
Solstice 50
Amanda Otto
Emily Fuld
Walter Robinson
Matt Shawcroft
Nick Krane
Lia Amundsen
Kaycee Powell
Daniel Powell
Sarka Paragi
Rebecca Childs
