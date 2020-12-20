Not long after the sun rose late Saturday morning, the sound of hundreds of excited sled dogs filled the air as the season’s first race got underway.

Nineteen mushers entered the Two Rivers Dog Mushers Association Solstice 100 race, with another 10 running a 50 mile version. The race got underway at Pleasant Valley Store, 23 Mile Chena Hot Springs Road, with the first mushers leaving the start line at 11:30 a.m. The temperature was a few degrees below zero with a chilly east breeze.

Both races wind through neighborhood trails in Two Rivers and North Pole before finishing at Pleasant Valley, with the winner of the 50-mile race expected late Saturday afternoon and the 100-mile winner a few hours later.

Mushers’ trucks and trailers lined the parking area, which had been plowed to dirt, making for some exciting runs to the starting line. More than one musher was unable to stop at the line itself, but managed to hold their team in place a few feet down the trail until their allotted time to go was announced.

 

START ORDER

Solstice 100

Shaynee Traska

Matt Hall

Simon Mettler

Will Rhodes

Jeff Reid

Samantha Lalonde

Eric Kelly

Jessie Holmes

Annie Dargan

James Shahan

Jeff Deeter

Katti Jo Deeter

Ben Good

Chandler Wappett

Deke Naaktgeboren

Adam Lindenmuth

Dave Turner

Jake Witkop

Joe Weber

 

Solstice 50

Amanda Otto

Emily Fuld

Walter Robinson

Matt Shawcroft

Nick Krane

Lia Amundsen

Kaycee Powell

Daniel Powell

Sarka Paragi

Rebecca Childs

 

Contact staff writer Julie Stricker at 459-7532

Locations