The first sled dog race of the season turned out to be a nailbiter, with only a minute separating the winner and the second-place dog team.
Dave Turner crossed the Two Rivers Dog Mushers Association Solstice 100 finish line first, at 10:20 p.m. Saturday. Will Rhodes was hot on his heels, finishing at 10:21 p.m. Eight minutes later, Matt Hall placed third.
The 100-mile trail was fast and hard, with most mushers completing the course in less than 12 hours, including a mandatory four-hour rest halfway through. The start and finish lines for both races was Pleasant Valley Store, 23 Mile Chena Hot Springs Road, and the race route was mostly flat, winding through local Two Rivers and North Pole trails.
Matt Shawcroft won the 50 mile Solstice race, finishing at 4:24 p.m. Saturday, with an elapsed time of 4 hours, 10 minutes. He was followed by Walter Robinson at 4:54 p.m. and Sarka Paragi at 5:02 p.m.
With the Knik 200 canceled for the third year in a row due to warm temperatures and lack of snow, the next major distance sled dog race is the Copper Basin 300 in Glennallen, which is scheduled to start Jan. 9. The Kuskokwim 300 in Bethel is set for Jan. 15. The first Alaska Dog Mushers Association sprint race is scheduled for Jan. 3 at the Studdert Racegrounds on Farmers Loop Road.
Solstice 100 results
1. Dave Turner, 22:20
2. Will Rhodes, 22:21
3. Matt Hall, 22:29
4 Jessie Holmes, 22:54
5. Deke Naaktgeboren, 22:58
6. Shaynee Traska, 23:10
7. Jeff Reid, 23:17
8. Jacob Witkop, 23:20
9. Chandler Wappett, 23:24
10. Benjamin Good, 23:29
11. Joe Weber, 23:31
12. Simon Mettler, 23:33
13. James Shahan, 23:44
14. Annie Dargan, 23:46
15. Adam Lindenmuth, 23:56
16. Jeff Deeter, 00:02
17. Eric Kelly, 12:20
18. KattiJo Deeter, 00:54
19. ATAO kennel, 1:12
Solstice 50 results
1. Matt Shawcroft 16:24; 4hrs, 10min
2. Walter Robinson 16:54; 4hrs, 30min
3. Sarka Paragi 17:02; 4hrs, 38min
4. Rebecca Childs 17:28; 5hrs, 2min
5. Daniel Powell 17:30; 5hrs, 8min
6. Amanda Otto 17:16; 5hrs, 8min
7. Lia Amundsen 18:21; 6hrs, 3min
8. Emily Fuld 18:46; 6hrs, 36min
9. Nick Krane 19:24; 7hrs, 8 min.
Kaycee Powell, scratch